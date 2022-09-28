12 Necessary Steps To Stop Liking Someone You Can't Have

If you don't want to avoid this person just because it would make you sad to not have them in your life, try to at least temporarily reduce the amount of time you spend together. You don't need to cut this person out of your life permanently, but give yourself the time that you need to let your feelings cool off before trying to be friends with them again. Most friendships ebb and flow over time anyway, with some periods where you see each other less often. Let yourself move into one of those periods of low interaction, and trust that you'll be able to rebuild the friendship when you're ready.