Crushing On A Friend? Here's How To Gently Test The Waters, From A Dating Coach

After rejection from a friend you’re interested in, it’s important to reframe your mindset around them. They may change their mind with time, or they might not—and it’s important to make peace with both outcomes. If you can release the need to actualize your attraction in a specific way, you can continue to enjoy the company of this person exactly as is. You don’t need to stop liking them, and you don’t even need to give up hope that it could happen someday. You just need to remove the pressure and the ulterior motives, so you can both focus on enjoying what you have.

Be a true friend to this person, without strings attached. As they spend more time sharing experiences with you and developing rapport with you, they may realize they’re becoming open to something romantic with you. The key is to keep the door open, while also being content even if nothing ever comes of it.

Remember: Being someone’s friend is not actually a demotion or a bad thing— it’s actually an invitation for closeness, just of a different type. It indicates that someone actually likes you as a person and wants to keep you in their life, as opposed to romantic or sexual partners which can often be fleeting. While that can feel hard to appreciate when you are craving a different kind of relationship with them, it’s important to keep that perspective.