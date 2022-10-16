Crushing On A Friend? Here's How To Gently Test The Waters, From A Dating Coach

It's disappointing to hear the person you're interested in tell you they just want to be friends, i.e., getting friend-zoned. It's up to you whether you want to continue being friends or move on, depending on how much you feel able to be a true friend to them. People do change their minds all the time, and it's always possible that someone who wasn't interested in you before will become interested in you later. You'll just need to give them a little breathing room and let them decide for themselves. In the meantime, continue being a cool and kind person—both because it's attractive and because it's the healthy thing to do.