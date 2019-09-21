3 Subtle Mistakes People Make While Dating (Hint: It's All About Authenticity)

Dating is all about putting your best foot forward, right? Turns out, not so much.

A new report from dating app Plenty of Fish surveyed 2,000 single people about the pressures of modern dating and the things that make it most stressful these days. It turns out most people are primarily exhausted with trying to make themselves seem perfectly interesting and attractive on dating apps—and they're tired of having to work so hard to really get to know people beyond the idealized versions of themselves they project on their profiles.

"Singles today are craving greater transparency in dating, with the large majority of singles wanting honest, straightforward information both from potential partners, as well as in their own self-presentation," board-certified clinical psychologist Cortney S. Warren, Ph.D., ABPP, said in a news release.

A few of the report’s most interesting findings: