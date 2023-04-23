As Pelinku explains, they're very good at organizing, strategizing, and researching, but all that information overload can lead Virgos to strive for perfection, trying to make manifest all the things they learn—which can be an impossible feat. Virgo moons can also put too much energy and emphasis into helping others (and even projecting onto them) that they lose sight of their own needs, Pelinku explains. "They may maneuver their pain into fixing other people constantly, drawing people into their lives that they can nurture." she adds.