Your moon sign is related to which zodiac sign the moon was in when you were born. Where your sun sign represents how you view or think about yourself, your moon sign is how you feel about yourself and represents your emotions, intuition, and personal inner world.

And if there's anything to understand about Virgo as a sign, it's that it's analytical, service-oriented, health-minded, and a major perfectionist. It's actually represented by the Virgin—and not in a prude sense. The Virgin represents Virgo's discerning and sometimes critical nature, in terms of what they deem worthy of their time and energy.

Being a mutable earth sign ruled by Mercury, Virgo energy is intellectual, particular, and practical. Namely, as astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D. previously told mindbodygreen, few moon signs are steadier than the Virgo moon, and they are "not apt to be swept away by nonsense or things that are shallow."

And according to intuitive astrologer Lumi Pelinku, Virgo moons are people who want to "fix" things—optimizing everything in their life from their own routines, even to other people. They can be quite good at getting things in order and finding a solid course of action—but have to be careful not to push others (and themselves) too far.