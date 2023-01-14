Your moon sign is related to which zodiac sign the moon was in when you were born. Where your sun sign represents how you view or think about yourself, your moon sign is how you feel about yourself, and represents your emotions, intuition, and personal inner world.

If there's anything to know about Libra as a sign, it's that it's very relationship-oriented and strives for peace, harmony, and justice. It's actually represented by the scales—the only astrological sign symbolized by an inanimate object—which is a reflection of Libra's objective and fair mindset.

So to have a Libra moon, then, means Libra values and traits will heavily influence the way you feel about yourself, and how you relate to other people on an emotional level.

As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D. previously told mindbodygreen, "The Libra moon is like the ultimate hostess. Its love language is about connection, because it's ruled by Venus," adding that Libra is a very charming and diplomatic sign.

And according to astrologer Desiree Roby Antila, something else to understand about Libra moons is that their minds are particularly intellectual, being an air sign. "A way they connect with people emotionally is definitely through intellect, and Libra is ruled by Venus, so they really like harmony and beauty and balance," she explains.