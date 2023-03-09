Your moon sign is related to which zodiac sign the moon was in when you were born. Where your sun sign represents how you view or think about yourself, your moon sign is how you feel about yourself, and represents your emotions, intuition, and personal inner world.

If there's anything to know about Capricorn as a sign, it's that it's very ambitious, and strives for success, structure, and wisdom. It's represented by the mythical seagoat—a creature that can both plunge to the depths and climb to great heights—representing Capricorn's ability to surmount any difficulties that come its way.

And speaking of difficulties, this is a sign that knows struggle all too well, being ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and obstacles. Capricorn knows what it means to get knocked down—but it always get up again, and has a knack for pushing through to reach success.

So, to have a Capricorn moon, then, means Capricorn values and traits will heavily influence the way you feel about yourself and how you relate to other people on an emotional level.

It's not known to be an easy placement, with Capricorn being the sign where the moon is "in detriment." Planets are in detriment when they land in the sign that's opposite of the planet's ruler. (In this case, the sign of Cancer rules the moon, which is opposite Capricorn on the zodiac wheel.) This essentially just means the moon isn't exactly comfortable in Capricorn, making it one of the more challenging moon signs to have.

As astrologer and holistic psychiatrist Kayse Budd, M.D. explains, where Cancer is nurturing, sensitive, family-oriented, and emotional, Capricorn is disciplined, professional, strategic, and controlled. "As a moon sign, Cancer is one of the most sensitive and responsive. Cap is the opposite—that's its nature," she says.