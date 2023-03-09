Everything To Know About Having A Capricorn Moon In Life, Love & More
If you're starting to explore the world of astrology, you've probably heard about moon signs—and how they're one of the most important placements in your birth chart. And if you or someone you know has their moon in Capricorn, here's what to keep in mind.
What does it mean to have a Capricorn moon?
Your moon sign is related to which zodiac sign the moon was in when you were born. Where your sun sign represents how you view or think about yourself, your moon sign is how you feel about yourself, and represents your emotions, intuition, and personal inner world.
If there's anything to know about Capricorn as a sign, it's that it's very ambitious, and strives for success, structure, and wisdom. It's represented by the mythical seagoat—a creature that can both plunge to the depths and climb to great heights—representing Capricorn's ability to surmount any difficulties that come its way.
And speaking of difficulties, this is a sign that knows struggle all too well, being ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and obstacles. Capricorn knows what it means to get knocked down—but it always get up again, and has a knack for pushing through to reach success.
So, to have a Capricorn moon, then, means Capricorn values and traits will heavily influence the way you feel about yourself and how you relate to other people on an emotional level.
It's not known to be an easy placement, with Capricorn being the sign where the moon is "in detriment." Planets are in detriment when they land in the sign that's opposite of the planet's ruler. (In this case, the sign of Cancer rules the moon, which is opposite Capricorn on the zodiac wheel.) This essentially just means the moon isn't exactly comfortable in Capricorn, making it one of the more challenging moon signs to have.
As astrologer and holistic psychiatrist Kayse Budd, M.D. explains, where Cancer is nurturing, sensitive, family-oriented, and emotional, Capricorn is disciplined, professional, strategic, and controlled. "As a moon sign, Cancer is one of the most sensitive and responsive. Cap is the opposite—that's its nature," she says.
Summary:
Capricorn moon traits.
Digging deeper into Capricorn moons, specifically, Budd tells mindbodygreen that these folks have a grounded, practical approach to emotions—and life in general. "They are steady and predictable when it comes to their emotional responses, mainly because they are excellent at managing this aspect of their lives," she says, adding that because their emotions are well-contained, Cap moons can seem cool or distant.
In some cases, they may not even know how they feel themselves, because their emotions tend to operate deep beneath the surface, Budd notes. "Dry humor and sarcasm are common, and are usually a strategy for deflecting uncomfortable emotions—their own or others," she says.
With Capricorn moons, there can also be a propensity towards worrying, thinking of the worst-case-scenarios, ruminating on what went wrong, and having a general emotional heaviness, according to Budd. As she explains, "Even though they seem unemotional on the surface, they can easily slip down a rabbit hole of inner anguish. Capricorn moons are hard on themselves and expect a lot from life and others, as well."
Our moon signs also relate to our mothers, with Budd noting that people with Capricorn moons often have a mother who was less emotionally available, or who might have been strict, conservative, or less classically nurturing. "This mother-child pairing under those conditions is likely karmic, and allows or teaches the Cap moon person to handle complex life situations with maturity and a sense of responsibility," she tells mindbodygreen.
If this is all sounding a bit bleak—well, we did say it's not the easiest placement! But Capricorn moons are incredibly driven and can learn a great deal from their personal difficulties. They can set aside their emotions to strive for success, with Budd noting that this is where they actually shine. And while they may seem cold, you could also consider them level-headed and "professional" with their feelings, depending on how you look at it, Budd adds.
Capricorn moon keywords:
- Steady
- Predictable
- Unemotional
- Serious
- Hard working
- High standards
- Depressive
- Sarcastic
Capricorn moon in relationships.
Capricorn moons may not be the most tender and romantic lovers, but they are dependable, consistent, and stable—so pick your poison.
As Budd notes, these people aren't the type for dramatic, passionate, or romantic expressions of love (and don't really want to receive them from a partner, either). "They guard their feelings carefully and are likely to be consistent, loyal, and capable as a partner," she explains, adding that they do appreciate order and commitment in love, and are less likely to thrive in unconventional dating situations.
They're likely to be attracted to practicality in life and in their relationships, with things like history and tradition appealing to them, Budd says. "They enjoy feeling secure in partnership, and they often provide stability for their partners, as well," she says. And given that this is such a success-oriented placement, they take respect and achievement seriously in their relationships, wanting a partner they can team up with to build something that lasts.
"They love feeling appreciated and accomplished," she adds, noting that while it may be hard to feel close to them emotionally, they'll show their love in more practical ways.
In terms of compatibility, a Capricorn moon would likely be drawn to another earth sign moon (Virgo, Taurus, or another Capricorn moon), though it's best to take both people's entire birth charts into account to get the full scope of their compatibility overall.
Capricorn moon at work & in their career.
Moving onto the office, as you might imagine, this is where Capricorn moons are going to thrive. As Budd tells mindbodygreen, you can expect your Cap moon coworkers to be professional, dedicated, and level-headed under stress. "They take their work seriously and plan for the future in an exemplary way," she says, adding that they're also great at saving, managing, strategizing, and staying organized.
They might not, however, do their best work in a role that requires dynamism or charisma, such as in sales or something similar. That said, they can be competent leaders, as they are business-minded and growth-oriented, according to Budd. "They also do well in many support roles, as they are generally dependable, responsible, hard-working, and respectful of authority," she adds.
It's important for them to avoid overworking themselves, though, even though it can come naturally to them. As Budd explains, this is a placement that can spiral into self-criticism, hyper-focus on details, and fret about being as productive or optimized as possible. "Having fun, taking risks, and being spontaneous do not come naturally for most Cap moons," she adds.
How to thrive as a Capricorn moon.
So, if you're a Capricorn moon, how can you work with this less-than-easy moon sign? According to Budd, if you're feeling low, it's important to strive to create balance in your life, even if it feels unnatural or like a big effort. "Visit with family, go to the spa, play a game, do something unproductive, leave a job undone, or spend time in nature," she suggests.
Further, remember to have compassion towards yourself and others, to temper some of that classic Capricorn seriousness. Budd tells mindbodygreen that, serious as you may seem or feel, it's not all that you are.
"Self-compassion doesn't come easily to Cap moons, but Capricorn is a sign that respects instructions," she explains. So for you, goals bring you pleasure, but with the right motivation, pleasure itself can also be the goal—and you deserve it!
FAQs:
Who is Capricorn Moon attracted to?
Are Capricorn moons emotional?
No, Capricorn moons are not particularly emotional, at least relative to the other moon signs. They are much more serious-minded and not concerned with opening up.
What are Capricorn Moon's negative traits?
Capricorn moons may struggle to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, along with being overly serious, somewhat depressive, and generally fretful.
How does a Capricorn Moon show love?
A Capricorn moon shows love in practical, dependable, and reliable ways, as opposed to grand gestures of affection or romance.
The takeaway.
Capricorn moons are some of the most hard-working people you'll ever meet—so don't be surprised if they're working over time. While it's not the easiest moon sign to have, the beauty of Capricorn is its ability to achieve success even in the face of obstacles.
