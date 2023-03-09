If this is all sounding a bit bleak—well, we did say it's not the easiest placement! But Capricorn moons are incredibly driven and can learn a great deal from their personal difficulties. They can set aside their emotions to strive for success, with Budd noting that this is where they actually shine. And while they may seem cold, you could also consider them levelheaded and "professional" with their feelings, depending on how you look at it, Budd adds.