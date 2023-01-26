And this is good news for a Cap-Scorpio matchup, because they'll likely feel those sparks right away. According to astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love, Desiree Roby Antila, not only are these two able to open up to each other more than they might with other signs, but they're also both very selective when it comes to how (and with whom) they spend their time with. Both also want to be in a power couple—so when they get together, they're all in, she adds.