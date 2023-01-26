Are Capricorn & Scorpio Actually Compatible? Here's What To Know About This Matchup
Each of the 12 astrological signs have their own unique characteristics, and that means some signs get along better than others. In the case of Capricorn and Scorpio, here's how these two signs match up, how they don't, and whether they're really compatible.
Capricorn and Scorpio compatibility.
To understand the compatibility between Scorpio and Capricorn, let's take a look at what both signs are all about.
Scorpio, for one thing, is the eighth sign of the zodiac and is symbolized by the Scorpion. It's a water sign ruled by the planet Pluto in modern astrology (and Mars in ancient astrology), and its modality is fixed. Scorpio is known to be deep, mysterious, and intense.
Capricorn, meanwhile, is the tenth sign of the zodiac, and is symbolized by the mythical sea-goat. It is an earth sign ruled by Saturn, and its modality is cardinal. Capricorn is known to be hardworking, serious, and structured.
When you look at the zodiac wheel, Scorpio and Capricorn are two signs apart, forming a "sextile."
As astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D. previously explained to mindbodygreen, "Because the signs two signs away from each other are complementary and 'get along,' sextiles are considered favorable connections," adding, "The signs and planets involved in sextiles usually reveal their positive energies or positive sides to each other and can be used synergistically."
And this is good news for a Cap-Scorpio matchup, because they'll likely feel those sparks right away. According to astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love, Desiree Roby Antila, not only are these two able to open up to each other more than they might with other signs, but they're also both very selective when it comes to how (and with whom) they spend their time with. Both also want to be in a power couple—so when they get together, they're all in, she adds.
Before we dive into more on the compatibility of these two, now's a good time to mention we're specifically talking about the dynamic between these signs' energies. To get a real sense of astrological compatibility (aka synastry), both people's entire birth charts to be taken into account, which includes way more than just your sun sign.
In a friendship.
According to Roby Antila, Scorpio and Capricorn in a friendship are going to be incredibly supportive of each other with an unspoken and unshakable bond.
As previously noted, when signs or planets are sextiled, they're able to complement and bring out the best in each other—and who doesn't want that in a friend? "This would be an amazing friendship," Roby Antila tells mindbodygreen, adding that given both of these signs tend to be private as well, so it's almost like an exclusive club when they get together.
And speaking of private, this is a friendship dynamic that's going to want to have quality, one-on-one time, rather than a wild night out—which will be more than fine for both of them.
"I think they have this very special understanding that doesn't require a lot of speaking. There's so much immediate understanding between the two of them, and there's nothing sappy or over the top," she tells mindbodygreen.
And because Scorpio and Capricorn have compatible elements (water and earth, respectively), they're able to offer each other "fertile land," so to speak, that nourishes both of them; Scorpio, helping Capricorn to unlock and express some emotional depth, and Capricorn providing the structure and security Scorpio needs to trust and feel emotionally safe.
In a relationship.
Scorpio and Capricorn in a romantic relationship are going to look like the ultimate power couple, according to Roby Antila. Both of these signs value success and a degree of status, and they're able to help each other get there.
Capricorn, given their cardinal modality, may likely be the one to call the shots between these two, she says, but as long as Scorpio has their own thing going on and is aligned with Capricorn's plans, they have no problem supporting them.
These two will also likely feel very attracted to each other and experience a lot of pleasure in the bedroom. All the earth signs, including Capricorn, are extremely sensual, after all. And Scorpio, which literally rules the eighth house of sex, is sure to appreciate Capricorn's physical drive.
Both of these signs are also incredibly loyal and family oriented. Think of them as the long-haulers of the zodiac; While they might be two signs who are slower (much, much slower) to open up, when they do eventually trust each other, that bond will be seemingly unbreakable. "It's so hard for these two to get to know other people, so if they get together, there's not a whole lot that would split them up," Roby Antila explains.
One thing to watch out for, however, is a degree of jealousy and even control issues with this dynamic. Both of these signs have a propensity for possessiveness, especially in relationships, and Capricorn has a way of asserting their will even when it's unwelcome.
But as long as those things are understood and faced head on, they shouldn't spell disaster for this relationship. Plus, Roby Antila adds, Capricorns "age in reverse," or in other words, lighten up a lot more with time.
Ways they match up.
Capricorn and Scorpio may have different dispositions, but they do share the quintessential values of privacy and discernment. Not only are they both intentionally hard to get to know, but they're selective about who runs in their circles.
As such, whether it's a friendship or relationship, the bond between these two might take some time to form, but once it's there, it's incredibly solid.
"They're both just really private. Capricorn has really high walls and Scorpio is an intensely private person in general," Roby Antila explains, adding, "They're not the couple that like puts on a show, but they both crave power in their own different ways."
To that end, this pair does indeed appreciate being of high status and authority, with Capricorn taking the lead and Scorpio more than happy to come along for the ride.
Where conflict might arise.
The main thing to look out for with this zodiac pair is jealousy and possessiveness. According to Roby Antila, both of these signs are known to get a bit "green-eyed," in love, and this can lead to miscommunications or arguments.
"They are so protective over one another, and I think it's all about fear of losing the other," she explains, adding that this doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing if they communicate the truth of their feelings. Plus, for other signs like Gemini or Aquarius, that possessiveness might sound like a nightmare, but for Scorpio and Capricorn, they can actually appreciate small doses of jealousy to remind each other that the other cares.
As with any relationship, it just comes down to being honest and transparent with each other. Unchecked, though, the jealousy that presents itself with these two does have the potential to become toxic.
The takeaway.
When Capricorn and Scorpio come together, expect to see a power couple take form. This dynamic is extremely strong, ripe with an intimate spark, and has the potential to stick together for the long-haul.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.