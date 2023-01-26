To understand the compatibility between Scorpio and Capricorn, let's take a look at what both signs are all about.

Scorpio, for one thing, is the eighth sign of the zodiac and is symbolized by the Scorpion. It's a water sign ruled by the planet Pluto in modern astrology (and Mars in ancient astrology), and its modality is fixed. Scorpio is known to be deep, mysterious, and intense.

Capricorn, meanwhile, is the tenth sign of the zodiac, and is symbolized by the mythical sea-goat. It is an earth sign ruled by Saturn, and its modality is cardinal. Capricorn is known to be hardworking, serious, and structured.

When you look at the zodiac wheel, Scorpio and Capricorn are two signs apart, forming a "sextile."

As astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D. previously explained to mindbodygreen, "Because the signs two signs away from each other are complementary and 'get along,' sextiles are considered favorable connections," adding, "The signs and planets involved in sextiles usually reveal their positive energies or positive sides to each other and can be used synergistically."

And this is good news for a Cap-Scorpio matchup, because they'll likely feel those sparks right away. According to astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love, Desiree Roby Antila, not only are these two able to open up to each other more than they might with other signs, but they're also both very selective when it comes to how (and with whom) they spend their time with. Both also want to be in a power couple—so when they get together, they're all in, she adds.

Before we dive into more on the compatibility of these two, now's a good time to mention we're specifically talking about the dynamic between these signs' energies. To get a real sense of astrological compatibility (aka synastry), both people's entire birth charts to be taken into account, which includes way more than just your sun sign.