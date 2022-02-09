Physical health and mental health go hand-in-hand—and it's crucial to remember emotional fitness a vital piece of your overall well-being puzzle. Think of it this way: After a tough workout, it’s typical to have sore muscles the next day. The cognitive equivalent would be by experiencing chronic stress over an extended period of time. If there isn’t any recovery time, your brain hits a wall and your intellectual capacities tire out.

If you’ve been feeling stressed and inexplicably worn down lately, you may be mentally exhausted.

Here’s everything you need to know about mental exhaustion.