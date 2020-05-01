Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 “Micro-Moments” That Can Help 

Sure, washing your hands regularly is imperative for your physical health, especially during COVID-19. But, Patel explains, the process can be just as beneficial for your “energetic health” as well.

Think about taking a bathroom break throughout the day: You don’t necessarily schedule those into your busy schedule—they just, you know, happen. You don’t even think about it, but you’re essentially listening to your body’s physical cues that it needs release. The same can be said for your energy, Patel notes.

“It’s the same as thinking mentally you need a little break,” she explains. “It’s as simple as a hand washing ritual, not just washing your hands in that moment physically, but also energetically.” Really focus on giving yourself those energetic breaks during the day; take a moment to breathe, visualizing your energy replenish as you let the water run over your hands.

Even if you’re a stickler for to-do lists, you can still create your meticulous schedules while listening to what your body needs. Rather than penciling in some downtime (which can feel like just another chore, says Patel), become attuned to what your body’s natural reflexes are. You can feel exactly when your body needs a second to stretch—try to do the same for your mental energy.

Even if it doesn’t feel perfect the first few times, discovering what helps you unwind is an important skill to master; after all, alleviating burnout can not only support your mental health but can help you better support those around you.

“We’re all mirrors to each other,” Patel adds. “If you are willing to do these little micro acts for yourself every day, you can go out in the world and actually lend a hand to someone.” Think about it: Aren’t you in a better place to help others if you have your own peace-of-mind?