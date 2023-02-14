Perhaps Capricorn will be endeared by Sagittarius' constant craving for adventure, for example, or Sagittarius might admire Capricorn's diligence and work ethic. Understanding that "you're not going to be inherently the same, with different tendencies and priorities," is key, according to Budd. "Find that reasonable middle ground and understand it's going to be a little uncomfortable to both of them because Sag is going to have a lot more energy, and Capricorn's going to have a lot more stability," she adds.