Are Capricorn & Sagittarius Compatible? Here's What To Know About This Matchup
Each of the 12 astrological signs have their own unique characteristics, and that means some signs get along better than others. In the case of Capricorn and Sagittarius, here's how these two signs match up, how they don't, and whether they're really compatible.
Advertisement
Capricorn and Sagittarius compatibility.
To understand the compatibility between Sagittarius and Capricorn, let's take a look at what both signs are all about.
Sagittarius is a mutable sign and the ninth sign of the astrological year. It's also a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion. Sagittarius is symbolized by the Archer (a centaur) and seeks adventure, exploration, and spontaneity.
Capricorn, meanwhile, is the 10th sign of the zodiac and is symbolized by the mythical sea goat. It is an earth sign ruled by Saturn, and its modality is cardinal. Capricorn is known to be hardworking, serious, and structured.
If you're already getting the sense that these two don't sound like they'd typically be compatible, you would be correct. According to astrologer and holistic psychiatrist Kayse Budd, M.D., a relationship between these two signs is not thought of as a natural fit and will likely be more challenging than other more compatible matchups.
Just consider their ruling planets, Jupiter and Saturn. Where Jupiter wants to expand and experience all the abundance the world has to offer, Saturn imposes itself with restrictions in order to find discipline and structure. As Budd puts it, if Sagittarius is a "yes-man," Capricorn is a "no-man."
That's not to say a relationship between these two signs is totally impossible, as long as both people can respect and honor each other's differences, but generally speaking, it's one that may involve a bit of friction.
Before we dive into more on the compatibility between Cap and Sag, now's a good time to mention we're specifically talking about the dynamic between these signs' energies. To get a real sense of astrological compatibility (aka synastry), both people's entire birth charts need to be taken into account, which includes way more than just your sun sign.
Summary:
Advertisement
In a friendship.
A friendship or co-worker situation might be a better fit for a Capricorn and Sagittarius compared to a romantic relationship. For one thing, we tend to have more patience and flexibility when it comes to how our friends are different from us compared to relationships, plus, the areas these two signs do align on can be advantageous in the workplace.
As Budd explains, where Sagittarius has the vision, Capricorn has the work ethic and stamina to bring it to life. As such, they'd make great teammates if they're aligned on a particular goal or mission.
Their approaches do certainly differ, however, with Budd noting, "Capricorn might feel too limiting or not spontaneous enough or adventurous enough for Sagittarius, and Sagittarius might spin out a bit too much for Capricorn."
Of course, this can be a good thing to create balance if done right, with Sag benefiting from more structure and Capricorn benefiting from letting loose—should they both be willing.
Ultimately for this friendship, there will need to be a blend of structured planning, mixed with having fun, for both people to be happy. The Sag shouldn't, for example, call up Capricorn to go to the beach in five minutes. And likewise, the Capricorn shouldn't try to make plans with Sagittarius five months out—Sag could be halfway around the world by then, for all they know.
Further, according to Budd, activities where both Sag and Capricorn can apply themselves to a pursuit will please them both, whether it's going to the gym together, taking a strenuous hike, or working on a cool project.
Summary:
Get 10 minutes with a psychic for $1.99
Thinking About Trying Keen? Here's What To Know First, Based On My Experience.
In a relationship.
Much of what rings true in a Cap-Sag friendship will apply to a romantic relationship as well, not to mention these two take very different approaches and perspectives when it comes to romance.
Capricorns don't tend to prioritize romance to begin with, for one thing—but when they do, they pursue long-term relationships with the potential to be a power couple. Sagittarius, meanwhile, wants to date and explore and can be a bit of a commitment-phobe. Both of them may likely feel turned off by the other's respective dating patterns.
These qualities will become clear quite quickly when these two date, according to Budd, who notes that there needs to be a high level of respect, or other significant, more compatible astrological placements for these two to work.
Perhaps Capricorn will be endeared by Sagittarius' constant craving for adventure, for example, or Sagittarius might admire Capricorn's diligence and work ethic. Understanding that "you're not going to be inherently the same, with different tendencies and priorities," is key, according to Budd. "Find that reasonable middle ground and understand it's going to be a little uncomfortable to both of them because Sag is going to have a lot more energy, and Capricorn's going to have a lot more stability," she adds.
Of course, when it comes to differences in any relationship, there are positive ways you can balance each other out, and more negative, shadow-like ways that can cause conflict if both people aren't mature. If a Capricorn and Sag are in love and find a way to create harmony and a mutual respect, they can help each other grow and become more well rounded.
But if it turns out that you're just too different, many of these opposing qualities may be to blame.
Summary:
Advertisement
Ways they match up.
As you might be catching on, there really aren't too many areas where Capricorn and Sagittarius share similar qualities. They're of different elements, different modalities, and their ruling planets couldn't be more opposite.
That said, according to Budd, one thing they do share is a taste for ambition. While felt and applied in slightly different ways, both Sag and Cap do want to achieve in their own ways. Capricorn is more success- and status-minded, and Sagittarius finds success in experiencing and learning as much as possible, but together, this can propel them forward.
As Budd tells mindbodygreen, "They want to achieve, they want to accomplish goals—so there is that drive," adding, "If there's some way that those two can find wherever they're both pointing and working on, like creating a business together, that would be such a good idea."
Whether it's working out together, tackling a higher learning pursuit, or tag-teaming a business project, that's when these two may very well get along best.
Summary:
Advertisement
Where conflict might arise.
The better question is, where won't conflict arise between these two? Jokes...but really, as aforementioned, these two signs have very different modalities, elements, and ruling planets. Sag is a yes-man and Cap is a no-man, and both may wind up feeling frustrated by how the other is so different from them.
As friends, Sagittarius might feel like Capricorn is a stick-in-the-mud, while Capricorn has a hard time taking Sagittarius seriously. Sagittarius wants to have fun and keep the night going, while Capricorn already pulled an Irish goodbye and left the party after an hour.
In a relationship, Capricorns want to be in a successful power couple, and Sagittarius may simply not have the time to buckle down because they're juggling so many things at once.
If they do bond, it's in pursuit of a higher goal, and even then, they'll take different approaches to how they work and why they're working in the first place.
They may not form a literal opposition on the zodiac wheel, but when it comes to these signs' personalities and motivations, they couldn't be more opposite.
Summary:
Advertisement
The takeaway.
From an astrological POV, Capricorn and Sagittarius don't make a lot of sense together, and as such, have not been thought of as classically compatible. A relationship isn't totally out of the realm of possibility for these two, but you can definitely expect a lot of prominent differences.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.