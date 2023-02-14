To understand the compatibility between Sagittarius and Capricorn, let's take a look at what both signs are all about.

Sagittarius is a mutable sign and the ninth sign of the astrological year. It's also a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion. Sagittarius is symbolized by the Archer (a centaur) and seeks adventure, exploration, and spontaneity.

Capricorn, meanwhile, is the 10th sign of the zodiac and is symbolized by the mythical sea goat. It is an earth sign ruled by Saturn, and its modality is cardinal. Capricorn is known to be hardworking, serious, and structured.

If you're already getting the sense that these two don't sound like they'd typically be compatible, you would be correct. According to astrologer and holistic psychiatrist Kayse Budd, M.D., a relationship between these two signs is not thought of as a natural fit and will likely be more challenging than other more compatible matchups.

Just consider their ruling planets, Jupiter and Saturn. Where Jupiter wants to expand and experience all the abundance the world has to offer, Saturn imposes itself with restrictions in order to find discipline and structure. As Budd puts it, if Sagittarius is a "yes-man," Capricorn is a "no-man."

That's not to say a relationship between these two signs is totally impossible, as long as both people can respect and honor each other's differences, but generally speaking, it's one that may involve a bit of friction.

Before we dive into more on the compatibility between Cap and Sag, now's a good time to mention we're specifically talking about the dynamic between these signs' energies. To get a real sense of astrological compatibility (aka synastry), both people's entire birth charts need to be taken into account, which includes way more than just your sun sign.