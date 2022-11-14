In order to understand the dynamic between Taurus and Scorpio, let's first take a look at what these two signs are all about individually.

Taurus, for one thing, is a fixed earth sign ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and pleasure. It's symbolized by the bull—a fitting representation of Taurus' stubborn but dependable nature. This sign is also known to be very invested in sensory, earthly pleasures, as well as things like money and security.

Scorpio, on the other hand, is a water sign ruled by Pluto in modern astrology (the planet of transformation and rebirth) or Mars in ancient astrology (the planet of action and aggression). It is a fixed sign, like Taurus, and is represented by the scorpion, inspired by Greek lore that a scorpion stung and killed Orion. Scorpios have a reputation for being mysterious, deep, and slightly (or not-so-slightly) intimidating.

Interestingly, Taurus and Scorpio sit opposite each other on the zodiac wheel. An "opposition" is one example of an "aspect" or angle formed in astrology, and while it's not the easiest aspect to deal with, it can be very rewarding when two people can embrace each other's differences and find balance.

These two signs' respective elements of earth and water also make for a soothing and healing combo. In the same way clay or mud can be rejuvenating, when an earth and water sign come together, they can create a relationship with a lot of comfort, depth, and grounding.

Before we get into more about this duo's compatibility, it's important to remember that assessing true astrological compatibility (aka "synastry") requires both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.