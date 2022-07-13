On the zodiac wheel, Gemini and Cancer are like next-door neighbors, with Gemini season ending as Cancer season begins. As such, explains astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., this side-by-side energy results in Gemini and Cancer appearing as almost different "steps" or "versions" of each other—though off the bat, they're very different.

Gemini, for instance, is a mutable air sign, while Cancer is a cardinal water sign. Air signs aren't known for being particularly emotional, while emotions are a telltale priority of water signs. "Gemini wouldn't be described as emotional—maybe detached or looking at things from up above or from various angles—and moving fast and looking forward," she explains.

Cancer, on the other hand, likes to call on their collection of memories, diving into protected and specific emotional places in their mind, which can be difficult to translate to Gemini. "Cancer is about nurturing and protection and recognizing vulnerability and having tenacity and intensity to remain with things like emotions, while Gemini would not immediately be associated with caring so much about that," Pennington tells mbg.

Of course, when thinking about compatibility between two individuals, you ultimately need to take both people's full birth charts into account to get the whole picture, but these ideas and differences will be particularly pertinent if two people have prominent Gemini or Cancer placements (i.e., sun, moon, or rising signs).

That said, here's a bit more on how these two signs match up.