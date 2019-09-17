A 2018 study in the Journal of Sexual Orientation and Gender Diversity found parents tend to be more uncomfortable with their child having gender-nonconforming behaviors when their child is a boy than when their child is a girl. Parents were also more likely to try to change boys' gender-nonconforming behaviors than to try to change girls. In other words, parents are way more OK with girls doing "boy stuff" than with boys doing "girl stuff." (Those words don't actually mean much, of course, but we'll get to that.)

That discomfort from seeing boys display traits we associate with femininity stems from a combination of sexism and homophobia, explains Jesse Kahn, LCSW, CST, director and sex therapist at the Gender & Sexuality Therapy Center in New York.

"Sexism is rooted in the belief that men are superior to women and masculinity is superior to femininity," they tell mbg. "As such, 'male qualities,' or masculinity, is inherently more acceptable and desirable. Boys deviating from masculinity are then viewed as offensive and inferior."

The above study also found that parents who showed more "warmth" toward their son were more likely to try to change his gender-nonconforming behaviors. The researchers posited that this finding suggests parents who intervene to guide their sons back toward traditional "boy" behaviors might be doing it because they think it's good for him. For example, perhaps these parents feel like their son will get bullied or shamed for their "girly" behaviors, and so they believe steering him away from those behaviors is the right thing to do for his well-being.

But in truth, denying a child's authentic self can create major physical and mental health problems for them down the line: everything from social alienation to lack of proper health care access to increased suicide risk.

"Protective instincts are rote and innate, and they tell us that when something feels dangerous, we should take the easiest and quickest route to restore safety," sex educator and crisis counselor Cavanaugh Quick, LMSW, tells mbg. "The problem is that restoring safety isn't inherently the same as eliminating the threat. Confronting the negative behaviors from others, reinforcing positive reception and love with our young people who experience them, and encouraging an expanded possibility for this kind of expression in our boys both restores safety and targets the threat directly."

Kahn adds, "A lot of research has shown us the power of acceptance from one's parents. The strongest protection a parent can offer is supporting their child, which begins with examining their own judgments."