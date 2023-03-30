While we tend to expect to feel spontaneous desire for sex (and we especially expect this of men), the truth is that sexual desire often switches over to a more "reactive" type, especially as we age and as we are together longer. This means someone doesn't really feel in the mood or think about sex as much, but they can become interested if they get started and get the touch and time they need. This reactive sexual desire requires getting started, an opportunity to emerge. But if people are waiting to "be in the mood," they may not be creating those opportunities.