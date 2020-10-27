How To Create Irresistible Desire In Relationships

Desire. It's that energy that wakes us up, focuses our attention, gets our blood flowing and makes us feel alive! Desire is one of the most enjoyable human experiences there is: wanting something and anticipating getting it. Desire is the energy that surges us into evolution.

So what are the qualities that inspire this delicious feeling of desire between two people? I had the pleasure of listening to the lovely Esther Perel speak, and she had some phenomenal tips on the subject.

Below are four qualities that Esther mentioned as being paramount in creating desire in relationships. If your relationship ever starts to feel a little stale (which, of course, is natural from time to time), infuse yourself with these qualities to bring yourself, and your love, back to life.