Finally, 19 percent of people felt stressed about a lack of effort from their partner. This is a tough one—it can be crushing to feel like your partner isn't trying hard enough or investing as much time or energy into the relationship as you are. It's also one of the hardest things in the world to walk up to someone and say, "Hey, care about me more." Often if a person doesn't care, there's not much that can be done to change that.

Talk to your partner about the way you're feeling. Tell them you're not feeling sustained and valued enough in your relationship and see how they respond. If they do care, they'll make their own change to show you how they feel about you. If they don't, then you know where they stand.

Couples counselor Margaret Paul often teaches about the importance of accepting that we can't control other people's hearts or actions and how that acceptance can set us free.

"People, especially women, are taught to always try to make relationships work; we are emotional problem-solvers," she writes at mbg. "But accepting our complete lack of control over others can actually give us a unique form of power. It was not easy, but once I took my eyes off this other person and put them squarely on myself—on what I could do to take loving care of myself in the face of unloving behavior—my life got dramatically better. Instead of spending my energy trying to get love and get others to change, which was making me physically sick, I began to spend my energy learning to love myself. … The reality is, letting go of people who won't change is a radical act of self-care."