As a refresher, Taurus is the second sign of the astrological year, and it's a fixed earth sign. Thanks to its fixed quality, those born under this sign like routine, familiarity, and stability, and are also known for being a bit stubborn. And because Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and art, these things are important to Taureans as well.

Sagittarius, on the other hand, is a mutable fire sign, and the ninth sign of the astrological year. It's also ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion. Unlike Taurus' preference for stability and routine, Sagittarius wants to adventure and explore and be spontaneous. Frankly, Taurus and Sagittarius embody very different qualities.

As astrologer Molly Pennington Ph.D. tells mbg, "There is not a lot to support the relationship between these two. In terms of the larger chart, they sit to the side of the opposition, so they're not able to make major aspects with each other. (For anyone who doesn't know much about aspects in astrology, this basically just means Taurus and Sag don't create a favorable angle on a chart.)

"Sag is mutable fire and Taurus is fixed earth, so a Taurus is never going to move with as much agility as a Sagittarius requires, and a Sagittarius is never going to sit still long enough for the Taurus to trust the process with them," explains astrologer Jennifer Racioppi.

All that to say, true compatibility comes down to way more than just your sun sign, so it's important to take both people's entire chart into account. As Racioppi puts it, "Anyone who understands astrology knows that anyone who's any sign can get along with anyone who's any sign—in friendships, romantic partnerships—period. End of story."

With that in mind, here's a bit more about Taurus and Sag's similarities, differences, and how they are in friendships and relationships.