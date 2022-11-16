In order to understand the dynamic between Aquarius and Libra, let's first look at what these two signs are all about. Libra, on one hand, is a cardinal air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure. It's the seventh sign of the astrological year and is symbolized by the scales, representing Libra's inclination toward balance and harmony.

Aquarius, on the other hand, is a fixed air sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, imagination, and dramatic change. It's the second to last sign of the astrological year and is symbolized by the water bearer, representing life-giving spiritual energy.

As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS Imani Quinn tells mbg, given that these two signs share the element of air, "the most immediate thing about their compatibility is that they both process similarly—they're going to intellectualize things, whether that be their relationships or their own internal processing system."

As the AstroTwins previously explained to mbg, "Air signs bring everyone a breath of fresh air when things start to get stale. Like the breeze, you can't quite catch them, and you never know where they'll drop you once they sweep you up."

Beyond their shared element, though, Libra's and Aquarius' personalities can be somewhat contradictory. And of course, it's important to remember that calculating astrological compatibility (aka synastry), requires taking both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign.

That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.