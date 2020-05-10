Vision Board Ideas: How 7 Spiritual Leaders Use Their Boards
If you're familiar with the law of attraction, or simply enjoy getting crafty every now and again, you've likely heard of vision boarding. Once you learn the basics of creating a vision board, you can customize yours to speak to your unique goals and dreams. And if you're in the market for some ideas and inspiration, here's a peek at what seven spiritual leaders put on their vision boards and how they use them.
"When my husband and I got engaged, we created a giant vision board of our lives together. We have hung it in our bedroom every time we moved."
I use vision boards all the time to attract things into my life. For example, when my husband and I got engaged, we created a giant vision board of our lives together. We have hung it in our bedroom every time we moved. Since then, I do a vision board multiple times a year. I usually do one in the New Year with my intention. I also sometimes do a new vision board when I publish a new book that I've written—and I've published 26. When I coach daters, they'll often make a vision board of the mate that they want to attract, and couples make a vision board of their next three years together. This helps set the energetic invitation, intention, and it catalyzes your unconscious to start manifesting those things.
When I do vision boards, I like to cut out images and print out personal pictures to include. I also write out words, paste in quotes or phrases in marker, and sometimes watercolor colors in between the pictures to make it look like one larger image. Some people also write affirmations.
—Paulette Sherman M.A., PsyD, marriage coach and author of Marriage and the Law of Attraction: The Secret to Creating Your Perfect Relationship
"I have used vision boards to manifest vacations, career steps, and other exciting experiences and opportunities."
Vision boards are incredibly powerful tools for manifesting. I recently began making a vision board with my boyfriend for a house that we would like to buy. About a week after we began curating images to put on the vision board, we were invited to stay at a friend's house that had almost every attribute we had envisioned! We cannot wait to see how our dream house manifests for us once the vision board is complete!
I usually use vision boards for manifesting big-picture dreams that feel like a bit of a stretch at the time. I have used vision boards to manifest vacations, career steps such as growing my collection of Crystal Alchemy singing bowls, writing a book, attracting abundance and prosperity, planning a retreat to lead, love and partnership, a family, and other exciting experiences and opportunities.
—Susy Markoe Schieffelin of The Copper Vessel, Los Angeles–based sound healer, reiki master, yoga and meditation teacher, and life/sobriety coach
"I use my ability to visualize in my mind, and imagine what I will feel like once I get there—wherever 'there' is."
Vision boards are a great way to keep your goals alive and a constant reminder of what you said you wanted to achieve and manifest in your life. For me personally, I use my ability to visualize in my mind and imagine what I will feel like once I get there—wherever "there" is. Regardless of whether you have a vision board or not, it is important you take action. No action = no results.
—Vasavi Kumar, LCSW, MSEd, licensed therapist, coach, and speaker
"Ask, 'How would someone who has what you want act, feel, behave, and operate?'"
I create vision boards during each new transition in my life to realign and focus my intentions. I use words combined with photos. The goal is to have them work together to tell an inspiring story. For example, if you are trying to attract a relationship and you show a couple outdoors, next to the words "great outdoors" or "romance," that is not as powerful as showing the couple doing what you love (being in nature) and having the words "Feel the Joy" or "Better, Stronger, Happier Together."
The key with vision boarding is to use it as a springboard for creation; ask, "How would someone who has what you want act, feel, behave, and operate?" Adopt those energies for faster manifestation. Combine the creation process with physical action, taking physical steps to move you closer to your vision. Pay attention to nudges from the Universe, the guidance that comes in the form of an idea; it will lead you to your next step.
—Shannon Kaiser, spiritual author of five books including The Self-Love Experiment and Adventures for Your Soul
"We are attracting all the time—both what we want and what we don't want—based on our thoughts."
I use a vision board and a "mind movie" for everything! We are attracting all the time—both what we want and what we don't want—based on our thoughts. That is why I watch my mind movie every morning, so I intentionally create my life by design. The areas I teach about and include are based on an exercise called "My Perfect Day" that helps you outline exactly what you want. They include, among other things, high purpose work; spiritual mastery; divine qualities I want to embody in this lifetime; joy and excitement; family life; financial abundance; and giving back.
—Raqual Vasallo, spiritual adviser and author of Spiritual Seductress: The High-Powered Women's Guide To Devour the World Through Spiritual Guidance
"They don't always have to be created on a large poster board—I love journals that are essentially pages of your visions organized in a book, or even a digital vision board."
I absolutely love creating vision boards. For me, they don't always have to be created on a large poster board—I love journals that are essentially pages of your visions organized in a book, or even a digital vision board that you can add to and have at your fingertips. When I visualize something that I believe to be true and within the scope of my reality, I like to create or find a picture of it.
So, I like to visually create from a first-person point of view. For example, if I'm manifesting a tangible item like a car, I will create the vision (on my board, book, or device) that is from the perspective of me sitting in that car. If I'm manifesting a trip, I will create the vision of what it looks like while I am in the middle of that ocean, etc.
—Serena Poon, C.N., CHC, CHN, chef, nutritionist, reiki master, and founder of the method of Culinary Alchemy®
"When you take action based on the inspiration from your vision board, you literally create your new reality."
Vision boards are great manifestation tools because the Universe loves clarity with intention. When you create a vision board, you are consciously focusing on the reality that you DO want, with each snip from a magazine or printout of a favorite quote that you then add onto your board. And when you take action based on the inspiration from your vision board, you literally create your new reality!
—Margarita Alcantara, LAc, licensed acupuncturist, reiki master and teacher, and medicine woman
