I use vision boards all the time to attract things into my life. For example, when my husband and I got engaged, we created a giant vision board of our lives together. We have hung it in our bedroom every time we moved. Since then, I do a vision board multiple times a year. I usually do one in the New Year with my intention. I also sometimes do a new vision board when I publish a new book that I've written—and I've published 26. When I coach daters, they'll often make a vision board of the mate that they want to attract, and couples make a vision board of their next three years together. This helps set the energetic invitation, intention, and it catalyzes your unconscious to start manifesting those things.

When I do vision boards, I like to cut out images and print out personal pictures to include. I also write out words, paste in quotes or phrases in marker, and sometimes watercolor colors in between the pictures to make it look like one larger image. Some people also write affirmations.

—Paulette Sherman M.A., PsyD, marriage coach and author of Marriage and the Law of Attraction: The Secret to Creating Your Perfect Relationship