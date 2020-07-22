Much of the vision board inspo you'll find online is a hodgepodge of highly stylized magazine cutouts. While Lasan uses these clippings sometimes, she likes to mix them with images from her own life. While doing so may feel counterintuitive at first (it's a vision board, not a reality board!), it can help keep things grounded in gratitude.

"One thing about our society and our culture is that we focus so much on trying to aspire to the lives of others and forget to be grateful for the life that we have," Lasan says. "Your life is magazine-worthy! There are so many beautiful things that happen in your life on a regular basis."

So the next time you start a new board or refresh the imagery on your existing one, consider adding photos from your camera or phone that remind you of positive experiences you've had recently and want to have more of.