The urge to snack is real—trust me, I know! But the next time you feel the urge to reach for that bag of pretzels, chips, or that extra-large cookie, ask yourself this: Are you snacking because you're tired or bored or because your body is actually craving nutrients? If the answer is that you're tired or bored, go for a 15-minute walk if your schedule allows for it. You'll probably find that the outdoor air refreshes you and fulfills that snacking urge.

Plus, as I mentioned above, not snacking before your workout can, in a lot of cases, lead to a stronger workout. So as you approach your next mindful walk or yoga class, consider not eating a few hours before and enjoy the new energy you get from a little unaddressed hunger.

On your walk, or during your next yoga class, you may notice feeling lighter on your feet. You may also notice that physical activity can have a "washing" effect on your mind. Thoughts pass through, and you come out clear of mind after.

If you're still not finding the motivation to exercise as often as you'd like, don't be afraid to bring technology into the fold. You can find a little extra motivation to get out and walk by tracking with an app like Vea Fitness that gives you monetary incentives to walk, run, bike, go to the gym, or go to the yoga studio.