Most recipes today can be found with alternatives to flour, butter, and sugar to accommodate food allergies, intolerances, or dietary preferences. While they may not be as decadent as Grandma’s old recipes, these iterations on classics can be equally satisfying. When it comes to deciding on substitutions, some people opt for honey in place of sugar—but is that the best alternative sweetener?

To learn more about the health benefits of honey and to find out how well it actually holds up in baked goods, mbg reached out to registered dietitians and Ayurvedic experts. Here’s what they have to say about the sticky, sweet syrup.