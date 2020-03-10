How To Make A Healthy Paleo Cornbread—Without The Corn
Recipe developer & author By Michelle Rosen
Recipe developer & author
Michele Rosen is a runner, mother, and Paleo recipe developer. She founded the blog Paleo Running Momma. Her work has been featured in Men’s Health, Delish, and more.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 10, 2020 — 18:46 PM
Trying to mimic the flavor of cornbread without corn is not an easy task at all. However, this combination of ghee, coconut milk, honey, and almond and coconut flours does as close of a job as I can imagine with a flavor and texture reminiscent of traditional corn muffins. These sweet paleo “corn” muffins are perfect with breakfast and can be eaten warm out of the oven or toasted. Plus, they come together quickly and easily.
Honey “Corn” Muffins
Yields 12 muffins
Ingredients:
- 4 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1⁄2 cup (119 ml) full-fat coconut milk, at room temperature or slightly warmed, blended prior to adding
- 1 tbsp (15 ml) fresh lemon juice
- 6 tbsp (128 g) raw honey
- 1⁄4 cup (59 ml) melted ghee
- 13⁄4 cups (168 g) blanched almond flour
- 1⁄4 cup (32 g) coconut flour
- 11⁄2 tsp (3 g) aluminum-free baking powder
- 1⁄2 tsp baking soda
- 1⁄2 tsp fine sea salt
Method:
- Preheat your oven to 325°F (163°C) and line a 12-well muffin pan with parchment liners.
- In a large bowl, whisk or use an electric mixer to blend together the eggs, coconut milk, lemon juice, honey and ghee until smooth.
- In a separate medium-sized bowl, combine the almond and coconut flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add the dry mixture to the wet and mix until just combined.
- Using a spoon, fill each prepared muffin well a bit more than three- quarters of the way. Bake for 22 minutes, or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to wire racks to cool almost completely. These muffins are best served slightly warm.
- Store leftovers, loosely covered, at room temperature for the first day, then covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.