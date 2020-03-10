Trying to mimic the flavor of cornbread without corn is not an easy task at all. However, this combination of ghee, coconut milk, honey, and almond and coconut flours does as close of a job as I can imagine with a flavor and texture reminiscent of traditional corn muffins. These sweet paleo “corn” muffins are perfect with breakfast and can be eaten warm out of the oven or toasted. Plus, they come together quickly and easily.