mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

How To Make A Healthy Paleo Cornbread—Without The Corn

Michelle Rosen
Recipe developer & author By Michelle Rosen
Recipe developer & author
Michele Rosen is a runner, mother, and Paleo recipe developer. She founded the blog Paleo Running Momma. Her work has been featured in Men’s Health, Delish, and more.
Healthy Paleo Cornbread

Image by Michele Rosen / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 10, 2020 — 18:46 PM

Trying to mimic the flavor of cornbread without corn is not an easy task at all. However, this combination of ghee, coconut milk, honey, and almond and coconut flours does as close of a job as I can imagine with a flavor and texture reminiscent of traditional corn muffins. These sweet paleo “corn” muffins are perfect with breakfast and can be eaten warm out of the oven or toasted. Plus, they come together quickly and easily.

Honey “Corn” Muffins 

Yields 12 muffins

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 4 large eggs, at room temperature 
  • 1⁄2 cup (119 ml) full-fat coconut milk, at room temperature or slightly warmed, blended prior to adding 
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) fresh lemon juice 
  • 6 tbsp (128 g) raw honey 
  • 1⁄4 cup (59 ml) melted ghee 
  • 13⁄4 cups (168 g) blanched almond flour 
  • 1⁄4 cup (32 g) coconut flour 
  • 11⁄2 tsp (3 g) aluminum-free baking powder
  • 1⁄2 tsp baking soda 
  • 1⁄2 tsp fine sea salt 

Method:

  1. Preheat your oven to 325°F (163°C) and line a 12-well muffin pan with parchment liners. 
  2. In a large bowl, whisk or use an electric mixer to blend together the eggs, coconut milk, lemon juice, honey and ghee until smooth. 
  3. In a separate medium-sized bowl, combine the almond and coconut flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add the dry mixture to the wet and mix until just combined. 
  4. Using a spoon, fill each prepared muffin well a bit more than three- quarters of the way. Bake for 22 minutes, or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. 
  5. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to wire racks to cool almost completely. These muffins are best served slightly warm. 
  6. Store leftovers, loosely covered, at room temperature for the first day, then covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. 
Reprinted with permission from Paleo Baking at Home by Michele Rosen, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Michele Rosen

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Michelle Rosen
Michelle Rosen Recipe developer & author
Michele Rosen is a runner, mother, and Paleo recipe developer. She founded the blog Paleo Running Momma. Her work has been featured in Men’s Health, Delish, and more. She received a...

More On This Topic

Recipes

How To Use grass-fed collagen+ In Everything, From Coffee To Dessert

Abby Moore
How To Use grass-fed collagen+ In Everything, From Coffee To Dessert
Recipes

The Ultimate Healthy Pizza Crust Recipe (& It's Delightfully Doughy)

Danielle Walker
The Ultimate Healthy Pizza Crust Recipe (& It's Delightfully Doughy)
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Mental Health

Why Doing Something With No Productive Purpose Is Good For Your Health

Jason Wachob
Why Doing Something With No Productive Purpose Is Good For Your Health
Integrative Health

A Supplement That Ticks All My Boxes — From Healthy Joints To Glowing Skin

Emma Loewe
A Supplement That Ticks All My Boxes — From Healthy Joints To Glowing Skin
Spirituality

Feeling Stuck? Shake It Up With These Practices For Earth Signs

Sarah Regan
Feeling Stuck? Shake It Up With These Practices For Earth Signs
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Is Stress Causing Your Headaches? Here Are 3 Signs + How To Zap Them

Colleen Travers
Is Stress Causing Your Headaches? Here Are 3 Signs + How To Zap Them
Women's Health

A Neuroscientist On Gender Disparity In Brain Health & The Alzheimer's Epidemic

Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D.
A Neuroscientist On Gender Disparity In Brain Health & The Alzheimer's Epidemic
Integrative Health

Over 60? The CDC Wants You To Prepare For Coronavirus — Here's How

Sarah Regan
Over 60? The CDC Wants You To Prepare For Coronavirus — Here's How
Beauty

Collagen Starts Declining In Your 20s + 5 Other Reasons You Lose It

Korin Miller
Collagen Starts Declining In Your 20s + 5 Other Reasons You Lose It
Spirituality

A Grounding Practice To Help Air Signs Get Out Of Their Heads

Sarah Regan
A Grounding Practice To Help Air Signs Get Out Of Their Heads
Integrative Health

Forget Sitting: Here's Why You Should Squat & Kneel For Your Health

Sarah Regan
Forget Sitting: Here's Why You Should Squat & Kneel For Your Health
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-paleo-honey-corn-bread-recipe-without-corn

Your article and new folder have been saved!