Recipe developer & author

Michele Rosen is a runner, mother, and Paleo recipe developer. She founded the blog Paleo Running Momma. Her work has been featured in Men’s Health, Delish, and more. She received a Masters in Social Work from Columbia University and worked as a social worker for 3 years before running her blog full time. She is the author of the book, Paleo Baking at Home: The Ultimate Resource for Delicious Grain-Free Cookies, Cakes, Bars, Breads and More. Michele, her husband, and their three kids currently live in Tenafly, New Jersey.