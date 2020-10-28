Quiz time: Do you consider yourself team Pilates or yoga? Okay, you don't really need to choose sides, but it often seems like fitness fans fall into one category or the other. Yogis may gush over the mind, body, and soul trifecta experience of the practice. Whereas Pilates aficionados swear by their intensely focused workout mode.

But the reality is, yoga and Pilates share many qualities and benefits. In fact, many people see these as complementary practices—and choose to do both yoga and Pilates for optimal mental and physical fitness.

Which begs the question: what's the real difference between pilates versus yoga? And why choose one, or both, as part of your well-being routine?