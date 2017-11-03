This Type Of Exercise Is Making Your Body WAY More Inflamed

If you have a suspicion that your body is inflamed beyond the micro-tears needed to get stronger, there are some easy recovery tactics you can implement to reduce it. "Sometimes inflammation needs to be controlled in order to reduce pain, improve body mechanics, and enhance recovery," says Cady. "Inflammation can even be exacerbated by life stress, so if you’re feeling stressed and run down, be sure to make things like deep breathing and meditation the foundation of your program. No recovery technique will be effective without proper sleep and nutrition."

As for what you should eat, a plant-based diet can do wonders for the recovery process. "A plant-based, anti-inflammatory diet helps with speedier recoveries," Cady adds. "Load up at least half your plate with leafy greens and veggies, and fill up that water bottle often. Don't dehydrate your muscles as they're trying to heal! And remember, sometimes what you cut out is even more important than what you add in. My health coaching clients who cut out added sugar and excess refined carbs report that they're rocking their workouts with their personal trainer because they recover faster than ever before."

And if you're looking for lower-intensity workouts in general, Dr. Teitelbaum recommends taking your workouts outside if possible. "Getting adequate sunshine and vitamin D are associated with less inflammation, so any exercise done in the sunshine can be helpful," he says. "Exercise that decreases weight-bearing, such as swimming, is less likely to trigger inflammation."

