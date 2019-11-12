mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Nature Made
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

Here’s Exactly How To Get The Vitamin D Your Body Needs

Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.

Graphic by Laura Lhuillier / Contributor / Laura Lhuillier

November 12, 2019

One of the many nutrients our bodies need to stay healthy is vitamin D, aka the “sunshine vitamin.” It helps our bodies absorb calcium for bone health and strength and also plays a role in muscle function and our immune system.

But getting our daily dose isn’t as simple as just stepping outside every now and then. By some estimations, about one billion people worldwide actually don’t get enough (guidelines recommend that adults get at least 600 IU of vitamin D daily, and more if you’re over 70), and a deficiency could lead to things like bone pain and muscle weakness. Keep reading for three ways to reach and maintain adequate levels of vitamin D.

Image by Laura Lhuillier / Contributor

Sources: 

https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminD-Consumer/

https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminD-HealthProfessional/

https://ods.od.nih.gov/pubs/usdandb/VitaminD-Content.pdf

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4143492/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3068797/

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/15050-vitamin-d--vitamin-d-deficiency

Krista Soriano
Krista Soriano Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She holds a B.A. in journalism with a minor in communications from Messiah College, graduating summa cum laude. She...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/heres-exactly-how-to-get-vitamin-d-your-body-needs

Your article and new folder have been saved!