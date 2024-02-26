A Sauerkraut Supplement? Why Postbiotics Belong In Your Gut Health Routine

Aside from being the newest term in the realm of “-biotics,” postbiotics are the bioactive compounds left over once the probiotics and prebiotics are digested and fermented. We can get more of them by eating cultured and fermented foods, and with supplements like Gaia Herbs Ginger-Turmeric Postbiotic or Sauerkraut Postbiotic. If you’re looking for motivation, you’ll find it in the research.