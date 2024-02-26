Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
paid content for
Gaia Herbs

A Sauerkraut Supplement? Why Postbiotics Belong In Your Gut Health Routine

Author:
Devon Barrow
February 26, 2024
Branded Content Editor
By Devon Barrow
Image by Marti Sans / Stocksy
February 26, 2024

Fermented foods have been around for millennia, but only recently stepped into the spotlight of our gut health routines. Sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir—as beneficial as these postbiotics are, we don’t necessarily enjoy eating them or hunting them down. And if you’re wondering how postbiotics fit into the bigger picture alongside prebiotics and probiotics… You’re not the only one.

Prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics: What’s the difference?

It takes time to get them all straight. Of the three, you’re likely most familiar with probiotics. Since the early 2000s, increasing studies have inspired the widespread development and popularity of different probiotic products, from yogurt to supplements. Probiotics1 are often referred to as “friendly bacteria.” They increase the amount of microorganisms in our gut to help maintain a diverse microbiome.

Whereas probiotics are live bacteria, prebiotics2 are non-digestible food compounds—specifically, fibers. As they ferment, prebiotics serve as food for the bacteria in our gut (you guessed it, the probiotics!). Examples of a few prebiotic foods include beans, dandelion greens, oats, kiwifruit, and onions. But where do postbiotics fit in?

Aside from being the newest term in the realm of “-biotics,” postbiotics are the bioactive compounds left over once the probiotics and prebiotics are digested and fermented. We can get more of them by eating cultured and fermented foods, and with supplements like Gaia Herbs Ginger-Turmeric Postbiotic or Sauerkraut Postbiotic. If you’re looking for motivation, you’ll find it in the research.

Sauerkraut Postbiotic

Supports a healthy gut & the immune system*

The benefits of postbiotics

Postbiotics may be the “waste” product of prebiotics and probiotics, but they have their own unique benefits. As far as digestive health goes—postbiotics3 help maintain the integrity of our intestinal tract lining.* Studies also suggest that postbiotics may help produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) which further benefit our gut.* Butyrate, for example, is a SCFA that boosts fluid absorption and helps with intestinal barrier function.* 

Beyond digestive health, postbiotics play a role in the regulation of our immune system, from inhibiting the growth of pathogens to supporting inflammatory balance.* Other studies connect the end products of postbiotics (like SCFAs) to metabolic health—from appetite regulation4 to normal lipid metabolism3 to insulin sensitivity3.* Since metabolic health is connected to our cardiovascular system, certain postbiotics may even support normal blood pressure and cholesterol levels5.* 

Image by Gaia Herbs / Contributor

The easiest way to get more postbiotics 

A diverse gut microbiome is an essential aspect of digestive health. Postbiotics have an important role to play, but fermented foods like kimchi and tempeh are an acquired taste. Finding a farmers market or store that carries a tasty product also isn’t a guarantee. That’s why we’re so excited (and frankly, relieved) about adding the new Ginger-Turmeric Postbiotic and Sauerkraut Postbiotic from Gaia Herbs to our gut health routine. 

Made from fermented ginger and turmeric sauerkraut juice extract, the Ginger-Turmeric Postbiotic supports a healthy gut microbiome and promotes a healthy inflammatory response.* Not to mention, ginger is known to stimulate digestive enzymes6.* The Sauerkraut Postbiotic (made from fermented sauerkraut juice extract) supports healthy function in the lower GI tract, promoting regularity and nutrient absorption.* If we’re honest, it’s tough to get sauerkraut and turmeric in our daily lives. But a high-quality supplement? That we can do.

Ginger-Turmeric Postbiotic

Supports a healthy gut & healthy inflammatory response*

Emphasis on quality

We can’t emphasize the importance of quality enough—especially because it’s a different conversation when it comes to postbiotics. If taking probiotics has long been your jam, you’re probably used to assessing products based upon CFUs (colony-forming units). CFU count indicates how many live active cultures are present in a probiotic product.

In contrast, postbiotics (and prebiotics) are measured by weight in milligrams or grams instead of CFUs. A high-quality postbiotic supplement is less about numbers, and more about where its ingredients came from. Thankfully, Gaia Herbs supplements are potent, but also purity-tested and screened for pesticides, microbes, and heavy metals. You can trust your gut, but also their transparent sourcing.

The bottom line

Juggling all of the “-biotics” is no easy feat. But the more you understand about prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics, it starts to make sense why experts say well-being starts in the gut. Gut health is connected to everything: skin, immunity, mood, and beyond. We’re here for solutions that make gut health more accessible and achievable. Especially if it means one less bowl of sauerkraut.

Sauerkraut Postbiotic

Ginger-Turmeric Postbiotic

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

More On This Topic

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement
Integrative Health

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement

Morgan Chamberlain

I Switched From Finance Into This Health-Centric Career & I'm So Glad I Did
Integrative Health

I Switched From Finance Into This Health-Centric Career & I'm So Glad I Did

Ellie Mesgarha

A Morning Routine For Your Liver After Drinking Too Much
Integrative Health

A Morning Routine For Your Liver After Drinking Too Much

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Mediterranean Diet Alternative Is About To Be Everywhere
Integrative Health

This Mediterranean Diet Alternative Is About To Be Everywhere

Hannah Frye

I'm A Neuroscientist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Protect Their Brains
Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Protect Their Brains

Jason Wachob

5 Things To Do More (& 3 Things To Do Less) For Stellar Mental Health
Mental Health

5 Things To Do More (& 3 Things To Do Less) For Stellar Mental Health

Tamieka Welsh, MSW

I'm A Psychiatrist: I Want You To Try These Proven Ways To Be Less Pessimistic
Mental Health

I'm A Psychiatrist: I Want You To Try These Proven Ways To Be Less Pessimistic

Sue Varma, MD

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements
Integrative Health

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements

Hannah Frye

An Integrative MD's 4 Tips To Manage Weight & Blood Sugar In Menopause
Women's Health

An Integrative MD's 4 Tips To Manage Weight & Blood Sugar In Menopause

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement
Integrative Health

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement

Morgan Chamberlain

I Switched From Finance Into This Health-Centric Career & I'm So Glad I Did
Integrative Health

I Switched From Finance Into This Health-Centric Career & I'm So Glad I Did

Ellie Mesgarha

A Morning Routine For Your Liver After Drinking Too Much
Integrative Health

A Morning Routine For Your Liver After Drinking Too Much

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Mediterranean Diet Alternative Is About To Be Everywhere
Integrative Health

This Mediterranean Diet Alternative Is About To Be Everywhere

Hannah Frye

I'm A Neuroscientist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Protect Their Brains
Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Protect Their Brains

Jason Wachob

5 Things To Do More (& 3 Things To Do Less) For Stellar Mental Health
Mental Health

5 Things To Do More (& 3 Things To Do Less) For Stellar Mental Health

Tamieka Welsh, MSW

I'm A Psychiatrist: I Want You To Try These Proven Ways To Be Less Pessimistic
Mental Health

I'm A Psychiatrist: I Want You To Try These Proven Ways To Be Less Pessimistic

Sue Varma, MD

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements
Integrative Health

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements

Hannah Frye

An Integrative MD's 4 Tips To Manage Weight & Blood Sugar In Menopause
Women's Health

An Integrative MD's 4 Tips To Manage Weight & Blood Sugar In Menopause

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.