Sinuses Interfering With Your Summer Plans? This Ancient Spice May Help

Whether it's sprinkled over a stir fry, added to oatmeal, or mixed into a latte, turmeric has made a frequent appearance in many meals and beverages over the last several years. Widely studied1 for its many health benefits, this vibrant spice and its most well-known phytonutrient bioactive (we see you, curcumin) has become one of the most talked-about ingredients in the wellness world—which is why it should come as no surprise that it's showing up in the context of seasonal support as well.* Here are three ways turmeric works to promote anti-inflammatory actions during times of seasonal change:*