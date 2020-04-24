When we first heard from Lauren Singer in 2014, she was just embarking on her zero-waste journey. "I don't make trash," she told us then. "For real. No garbage bin, no landfill." What started as a personal promise quickly transformed into a movement: Fast forward to early 2020, and she's the unofficial spokesperson for the zero-waste movement with her own online, plastic-free retail company, called the Package Free Shop, to boot.

But now in the midst of a global pandemic, Singer decided to buy packaged goods for the first time in eight years. "Two weeks ago, when the reality of COVID-19 set in, I made some choices that went against the way I have lived my life for almost a decade,” she writes to her 382K Instagram followers. While the decision was compromising, she ultimately prioritized her health and safety. “I made the choice to shift my values and buy plastic,” she shares with me on the mindbodygreen podcast. “It was hard for me, but I don’t regret it. I just wanted to be prepared.”

Despite this dilemma, Singer isn’t discouraged by our new normal. Far from it: She’s finding new, creative ways to practice her values during quarantine, discovering how we can live a low-impact lifestyle without compromising our health. Here, Singer offers three simple ways we can make sustainable choices while in self-isolation. With these tips, you’ll see that attaining a sustainable lifestyle isn't so difficult, even if you've already stocked up on packaged goods; and if we can do it in quarantine, who’s to say we can’t continue once the world resumes?