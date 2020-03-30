7 Cozy Lattes Recipes To Sip On When You Need A Warm Pick-Me-Up
Spring is finally upon us—and that means longer, warmer days are on the horizon. But it also means we're in for a handful of those chilly and rainy spring days, too.
Thankfully, when those days come and we're in need of a cozy pick-me-up, warm lattes are an excellent choice. While they're usually made with espresso and steamed milk, there's no shortage of latte variations to try, so we rounded up seven of our absolute faves.
1. Pumpkin Pie Latte
Everyone loves a pumpkin spice latte, but how about a pumpkin pie latte? This simple recipe uses canned pumpkin purée (perfect if you've stocked up on canned goods), pumpkin pie spice, a little maple syrup, and your milk of choice. It couldn't be easier and it tastes like a slice of pie in a mug, so you can have your pie and sip it, too.
2. Rose Quartz Latte
We never ceased to be amazed by the gorgeous pink color of this Ayurveda-inspired rose quartz latte. The recipe comes from Radiant: The Cookbook by Mafalda Pinto Leite, and we love it both for its color and healing power. Rose in Ayurveda is widely used as anti-inflammatory, and the coconut milk base provides healthy, blood-sugar-stabilizing fat. You'll want to sip on this one all day.
3. Golden Milk Latte
For another Ayuveda-inspired latte, entire this golden milk latte. It's traditionally made by combining either turmeric powder or fresh turmeric root with milk, and it's been used as far back as Ancient India to support the body amid sickness. Today, we know all about the healing properties of turmeric as a powerful anti-inflammatory, and now is certainly as good a time as any to support your immune system.
4. Chai Latte
Up next we have a simple chai latte, so you never have to miss your cafe staple. Chai is black tea with a combination of strong spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and pepper—and it's another one that originated from India. Want to kick it up? Add some espresso or coffee to make it a "dirty chai."
5. Quick & Easy Mushroom Latte
If immunity is top of mind for you right now, another great latte option is an adaptogenic mushroom latte. Mushrooms may not sound like your usual latte fair, but adaptogenic varieties like chaga, reisha, and cordyceps are anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating—meaning they can boost or calm immune response, depending on what your body needs. They can also be brewed into coffees or teas, so you can sip any way you like!
6. Matcha Latte
For the matcha fans, or anyone curious about dipping their toes in, this matcha latte recipe is a great one to try. Matcha is derived from a plant called Camellia sinensis, and it's different from regular green tea because it's grown in the shade. This ups the chlorophyll count, and matcha also has three times more EGCG (a type of antioxidant), which is good for your heart and metabolism.
7. Coconut Butter Collagen Latte
And last but not least, for a drink that can promote gut health as well as plump, glowy skin, we have this coconut butter collagen latte*. This recipe is more of a traditional take on your standard espresso latte, with the added collagen boost.
Sure, rainy days can be a bit of a drag when all you want to do is put winter behind you, and move on to warmer days. But with these seven latte recipes, sipping on a cup of coziness as the rain falls doesn't sound too shabby. Enjoy!