7 Cozy Lattes Recipes To Sip On When You Need A Warm Pick-Me-Up

Spring is finally upon us—and that means longer, warmer days are on the horizon. But it also means we're in for a handful of those chilly and rainy spring days, too.

Thankfully, when those days come and we're in need of a cozy pick-me-up, warm lattes are an excellent choice. While they're usually made with espresso and steamed milk, there's no shortage of latte variations to try, so we rounded up seven of our absolute faves.