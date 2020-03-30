mindbodygreen

7 Cozy Lattes Recipes To Sip On When You Need A Warm Pick-Me-Up

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Hands Holding a Matcha Latte

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

March 30, 2020 — 23:03 PM

Spring is finally upon us—and that means longer, warmer days are on the horizon. But it also means we're in for a handful of those chilly and rainy spring days, too.

Thankfully, when those days come and we're in need of a cozy pick-me-up, warm lattes are an excellent choice. While they're usually made with espresso and steamed milk, there's no shortage of latte variations to try, so we rounded up seven of our absolute faves.

1. Pumpkin Pie Latte

Everyone loves a pumpkin spice latte, but how about a pumpkin pie latte? This simple recipe uses canned pumpkin purée (perfect if you've stocked up on canned goods), pumpkin pie spice, a little maple syrup, and your milk of choice. It couldn't be easier and it tastes like a slice of pie in a mug, so you can have your pie and sip it, too.

Article continues below

2. Rose Quartz Latte

We never ceased to be amazed by the gorgeous pink color of this Ayurveda-inspired rose quartz latte. The recipe comes from Radiant: The Cookbook by Mafalda Pinto Leite, and we love it both for its color and healing power. Rose in Ayurveda is widely used as anti-inflammatory, and the coconut milk base provides healthy, blood-sugar-stabilizing fat. You'll want to sip on this one all day.

3. Golden Milk Latte

For another Ayuveda-inspired latte, entire this golden milk latte. It's traditionally made by combining either turmeric powder or fresh turmeric root with milk, and it's been used as far back as Ancient India to support the body amid sickness. Today, we know all about the healing properties of turmeric as a powerful anti-inflammatory, and now is certainly as good a time as any to support your immune system.

Article continues below

4. Chai Latte

Up next we have a simple chai latte, so you never have to miss your cafe staple. Chai is black tea with a combination of strong spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and pepper—and it's another one that originated from India. Want to kick it up? Add some espresso or coffee to make it a "dirty chai."

5. Quick & Easy Mushroom Latte

If immunity is top of mind for you right now, another great latte option is an adaptogenic mushroom latte. Mushrooms may not sound like your usual latte fair, but adaptogenic varieties like chaga, reisha, and cordyceps are anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating—meaning they can boost or calm immune response, depending on what your body needs. They can also be brewed into coffees or teas, so you can sip any way you like!

Article continues below

6. Matcha Latte

For the matcha fans, or anyone curious about dipping their toes in, this matcha latte recipe is a great one to try. Matcha is derived from a plant called Camellia sinensis, and it's different from regular green tea because it's grown in the shade. This ups the chlorophyll count, and matcha also has three times more EGCG (a type of antioxidant), which is good for your heart and metabolism.

7. Coconut Butter Collagen Latte

And last but not least, for a drink that can promote gut health as well as plump, glowy skin, we have this coconut butter collagen latte*. This recipe is more of a traditional take on your standard espresso latte, with the added collagen boost.

Sure, rainy days can be a bit of a drag when all you want to do is put winter behind you, and move on to warmer days. But with these seven latte recipes, sipping on a cup of coziness as the rain falls doesn't sound too shabby. Enjoy!

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
