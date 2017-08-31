The 3 Simple Tweaks That Helped Me Ditch My Trash Can

Not so long ago, my husband and I would drag our embarrassingly large trash can to the curb on pickup day every week—if we remembered. Forgetting meant entering full-on panic mode about where we would put the next week’s trash since our can was already overflowing. We were only two people, and we created that much trash, much more than the 4.5 lbs. the average American consumer tosses.

We were addicted to convenience, and we didn’t even know it. It wasn’t until Earth Day 2015, when we decided to pick up trash around our neighborhood, that it finally hit us. The ugly truth was that we were bitterly cursing all of the people who had "wastefully" thrown their trash onto the ground, yet we were just as wasteful.

We decided then and there that we were going to drastically cut down on our garbage and stop being environmental hypocrites. We spent days analyzing our trash and researching ways to eliminate our disposable habits. It only took a few simple tweaks before we saw major results. And now our family sends next-to-no trash to the landfill, and we've nearly cut plastic from our lives entirely. In fact, it's two years later and we have yet to put out a full garbage can for pickup. Here are the simple shifts that have gotten us here: