Improving metabolic health is not a niche health need. Seven out of eight Americans are metabolically unhealthy, which involves abnormal blood sugar, lipids, or inflammation (and can lead to a plethora of serious, chronic diseases later on). Even people who appear healthy on the outside can have metabolic imbalance brewing on the inside.

The critical role of metabolic health in immune strength and overall well-being is not debatable. So, whether you’re interested in bolstering your immune system during this pandemic or aiming to improve overall health for the long haul—here are 10 evidence-based lifestyle changes to focus on this winter and beyond.