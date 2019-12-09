5 Principles This Functional Medicine Doctor Swears By

A wealth of evidence suggests that the good bacteria in our gut, in the right places and in the correct ratios between species, is vital to our well-being. Affecting your weight; your chances of being obese, becoming diabetic, or having your immune system attack your own cells; the bacteria in your gut have far-reaching consequences well beyond where they live in your body. They feed on whatever you feed yourself. When the good bacteria are fueled by a natural, well-balanced diet, they thrive and in turn help the body in many ways that we are yet discovering.

These good bacteria, however, die when fed highly processed food-like products or any real food with preservatives. These chemicals are put in foods to prevent the bacteria from growing and spoiling it, completely disregarding the fact that they will also spoil your intestinal flora.

The unnatural way in which we eat ends up changing our intestines in a negative way, creating a condition known as dysbiosis. This is a major contributor to hyperpermeability, or leaky gut, which is at the very root of many of today's chronic diseases. Ayurvedic herbs can help not only in reducing bad bacteria but also in selectively feeding the good ones, repopulating the intestines with the right bacteria in the optimal ratio. If it's in your reach, using probiotics will accelerate a beneficial bacterial reinoculation.