When Is Drinking A Problem? How To Reassess Your Relationship With Alcohol

Laura explains that as a culture, we tend to think in a binary framework, but in reality, there is so much that occurs between extremes. There are many shades of grey between healthy and unhealthy relationships with alcohol.

To be diagnosed with an alcohol use disorder (AUD), there are certain criteria you need to meet and varying levels of severity and duration that classify your level of misuse. It is important to note, however, that not all AUD experiences are the same. Something that seems problematic to one person might not be for another person, and vice versa.

A general rule of thumb is if you have a consistently strong urge to use alcohol, continue to drink despite negative consequences, or have withdrawal symptoms when you decrease or stop drinking, it is important to take a closer look at your drinking and obtain professional assistance. In addition, any increase in alcohol use could be a reason to seek support, especially if the increase is related to an effort to cope with negative emotions.