This Cognitive-Behavioral Strategy Could Be Key To Losing Weight

When you sign up for Noom, you're connected to a health coach who will work with you to help you reach your weight loss goals. The difference with Noom is that it's not about restriction—it actually isn't even about the food, either. It's about identifying the totally individualized thoughts, feelings, and behaviors that contribute to weight gain and replacing them with healthier responses.

You've probably heard of this before. It's called cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and it's an evidence-based treatment method that's practiced extensively in many areas of psychotherapy. With its health coaches and an interactive psychology-based curriculum, Noom integrates CBT into its program to help its users lose weight and make lasting changes to their health.

For example: Say you typically finish a whole bag of your favorite snack while watching TV, or you can't seem to help yourself when the break room is chock-full of treats, or you tend to head straight to the pantry after a long day at work. Instead of going cold turkey on your snacking habit, you'd retrace your steps to identify the different triggers, thoughts, feelings, and other factors that play into your snacking so you understand what exactly keeps that behavior you want to change going.

"The behavior doesn't stand alone," says Cherina. "It's about why or how that behavior came to be; not just, 'OK, well, this is a thing that I want to change, so I'm just going to stop doing it. With weight loss, it's never just the one thing—it's retracing your steps back to what contributed to and keeps that 'one thing' going." In other words, knowing what to do and knowing how to get yourself to do it are two different things. Changing certain behaviors and habitual patterns in the long term is a job for the latter.