Whether you’re looking for a CBD gummy to help you relax, ease your stress, or get better sleep, today it’s easier than ever to find a high-quality formula to support your goals.* But one major setback of hemp CBD gummies is that these formulas often provide much lower potencies (i.e. doses of the active ingredients).

Unlike the robust selection of strong CBD oils, the options for the strongest CBD gummies are fairly limited. Most brands only offer one gummy formulation, opting for either a gentle or moderate potency between 5 to 20 mg of CBD per gummy. In fact, most brands will rather subjectively label a gummy with at least 25 mg of hemp CBD as “extra-strength.”

Although you can take more than one gummy to hit a higher dosage, this route will increase how quickly you go through a typical container. It also means you’ll be consuming more of the other ingredients in the gummy, including added sugars, flavors, etc.

Luckily, a few brands do offer hemp CBD gummies that fall into the “strong” category, which we categorized as more than 40 mg of CBD per serving. Below, we uncover the 8 strongest CBD gummy options, as well as who can benefit from a higher dose.