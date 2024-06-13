4 Strongest CBD Gummies We Tested In 2026 With 50+mg Of CBD
Taking CBD on a daily basis supports your body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), which means less stress, better sleep, and improved mood. But as much as we love CBD, we know that not all cannabinoid products are made equal, especially CBD gummies.
Formulas vary by ingredients, taste, sugar content, and potency. CBD gummies can have as little as 5mg of CBD per serving, with the strongest CBD gummies containing up to 100mg of CBD per serving.
If you're on the hunt for the most potent CBD gummies on the market, look no further than our vetted (and tested) guide. It only features gummies with at least 50mg of CBD per serving with clean formulations that skip artificial dyes and sweetness.
What's more, we tested all the products in our guide firsthand to evaluate the CBD gummies on taste, texture, and overall effect on our bodies.
Below, find our top picks for the strongest CBD gummies on the market—plus a rundown on who can actually benefit from these extra-strong picks.
- Best with THC: Cornbread Hemp Organic CBD Gummies ($75)
- Best for relaxation: Batch Gold Reserve Gummies ($49)
- Best for pain: Aspen Green Organic Bliss Gummies ($80)
- Best without THC: cbdMD Tropical Gummies ($80)
- Ingredients: Every gummy on our list is made without artificial dyes, refined sugar, or gelatin. We prioritized brands that opted for organic ingredients, including organic hemp CBD.
- Transparency: Ever brand featured must complete third-party testing with the certificate of analysis (COA) available on the website. These tests verify products match the advertised levels of CBD with trace levels of pesticides, heavy metals, molds, microbials, and residual solvents.
- Potency: Every gummy on our list has at least 40 mg of CBD per serving.
- Testing: Each CBD gummy on this list was tested by an editor from mindbodygreen. We evaluated every gummy for taste and texture, along with tracking whether we felt an impact on our mood from the gummy.*
Organic CBD Gummies by Cornbread Hemp
- Type
- Full-spectrum
- Potency
- 50 mg CBD per serving
- Servings
- 30
- Vegan
- Yes
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
USDA certified organic
Incredibly "clean" formula
Suitable for vegans
Tastes like candy
Cons
Trace levels of THC (if that's not your thing)
4g of sugar per serving
- We've tried the gummies in peach, watermelon, and berry; all three flavors mask the hemp flavor but we think the watermelon is the tastiest option.
- Commerce editor Carleigh Ferrante swears by these gummies to support her sleep, while deputy commerce editor Braelyn Wood loves the gummies to stay relaxed during a busy workday.*
- The glass packaging elevates these CBD gummies against competitors, and we like that they can be reused or recycled.
What you need to know
What you need to know
Cornbread Hemp’s CBD gummies are USDA certified organic with minimal ingredient list that still packs a punch. It combines organic blue agave, organic carnauba wax, and organic tapioca syrup into a vegan gummy with a soft, chewy texture.
Available in three flavors—the watermelon is our favorite!—the potent gummy is made with full-spectrum hemp. Specifically Cornbread Hemp opts for a Flower-Only™ formula, which means that the CBD is only sourced from the aerial or flower part of the hemp plant.
Each gummy has 50mg of CBD, along with 2mg of THC. Our tester didn't feel any buzz from the gummy's modest amount of THC, but it's worth pointing out for those who are more sensitive (or undergo regular drug testing).
COAs: Available here
Why these CBD gummies pass our standards
Why these CBD gummies pass our standards
We love that Cornbread Hemp sources its organic hemp from local farms in Kentucky, and its full supply chain is conducted in less than 100 miles.
The brand also provides COAs from third-party testing right on its website, so you'll never have to question the potency of these gummies.
An expert's take
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
Gold Reserve Gummies by Batch
- Type
- Full-spectrum
- Potency
- 50 mg CBD per serving (1 gummy)
- Servings
- 30
- Vegan
- Yes
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Made from organic hemp grown in USA
Has additional cannabinoids for further mood support*
Opts for organic ingredients when possible
Cons
Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
Strong hemp taste
- Deputy commerce editor Braelyn Wood says these soothing gummies put her body into a state of relaxation, setting her mind and body at ease.*
- Other testers on the mindbodygreen team prefer to keep these gummies to nighttime use, because they can make you a bit drowsy (depending on your tolerance).
- The tangerine flavoring does a modest job of keeping the hemp flavor at bay; these have a strong earthy flavor.
What you need to know
What you need to know
Batch's most potent formula yet combines 50 mg of CBD with 25 mg of CBG a.k.a. cannabigerol. Another phytocannabinoid, CBG is thought to support mood—which gives this gummy double mood-boosting effects.*
We love that the vegan gummy opts for organic ingredients, including organic tapioca, organic cane sugar, and organic coconut oil.
The final effect is a tasty tangerine chew with a noticeable hemp flavor. (What can you expect for just 2.5g of sugar per serving?)
COAs: Available here
Why these CBD gummies pass our standards
Why these CBD gummies pass our standards
Batch hemp is organically grown on a multi-generational family farm in Neillsville, Wisconsin, which then undergoes ultra-cold ethanol extraction.
Similar to our other go-to brands, Batch offers access to third-party testing results. The company also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with every purchase.
Organic Bliss Gummies by Aspen Green
- Type
- Full-Spectrum
- Potency
- 50 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings
- 30
- Vegan
- Yes
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
USDA certified organic
Uses agave as a sweetener (no refined sugar)
Soft, gooey texture
Cons
Has THC (if that's not your thing)
Stronger hemp aftertaste
- Deputy commerce editor Braelyn Wood warns you can definitely feel the "bliss" that inspired these gummies name.* She recommends only taking this gummy after working hours.
- These vegan gummies don't have a strong hemp flavor, but the texture is super gooey and soft. You'll need to store in a cool place to prevent them from clumping together.
What you need to know
What you need to know
If you don't feel the effects of most CBD gummies, then this USDA certified organic pick is an excellent option. The vegan gummy offers 50mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD, which includes w5mg of THC—and yes, it's legal!
We love that the formula ditches refined sugar in favor of organic agave with a gelatin-free base made with organic lucuma. Not only do these gooey gummies taste great (barely any hemp flavor) but they have a noticeable zen effect that our testers swear by.
Keep in mind, while the gummy meets the requirement of less than 0.3% THC by dry weight set by the 2018 Farm Bill, there is enough THC to show up on a drug test—and we'd recommend only taking this gummy outside of working hours.
COAs: Available here
Why these CBD gummies pass our standards
Why these CBD gummies pass our standards
As if the USDA certified organic certification wasn't impressive enough—that's no easy feat for a gummy!—we love that Aspen Green sources offers COAs onsite with a 60-day money-back guarantee.
Plus, the brand works with physicians to formulate their CBD products and opts for CO2 extraction, which is non-toxic and eco-friendly.
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Broad-Spectrum CBD Tropical Gummies by CBD
- Type
- Broad-spectrum
- Potency
- 200 mg CBD per serving (2 gummies)
- Servings
- 30
- Vegan
- Yes
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
No artificial dyes or refined sugar
No strong hemp flavor despite lower sugar content per gummy
Cons
Plastic bottle
Highest amount of sugar per serving (5g from two gummmies)
Not organic hemp
- Our tester, commerce editor Carleigh Ferrante, opted to only take one gummy during her tests (100mg of CBD per serving).
- Ferrante loves that these actually taste good despite skipping artificial flavoring. There’s a slight hemp flavor, but it goes away quickly.
- No THC means you miss the entourage effect; Ferrante never felt "blissed out" by these gummies, but her overall mood was more at ease.*
What you need to know
What you need to know
We consider these CBD gummies to be the most potent pick on the market with 200 mg of CBD per serving. FYI, a serving equates to two gummies, but each gummy packs an impressive 100mg of CBD.
The vegan formula is also gluten-free and skips artificial sweeteners and dyes in favor of natural alternatives; corn syrup is replaced by organic tapioca syrup and cane sugar, artificial dyes are replaced with organic fruit and veggie juices.
Leveraging natural flavors, each 60-count bottle incorporates a mix of flavors: strawberry, orange, raspberry, and tropical fruit.
COAs: Available here
Why these CBD gummies pass our standards
Why these CBD gummies pass our standards
CbdMD sources hemp from farms within the United States and only offers broad-spectrum products. While we prefer full-spectrum hemp—as it allows for the entourage effect—we think CbdMD is a great option for those who want to skip trace amounts of THC without losing out on the benefits of terpenes, flavonoids, and other minor cannabinoids found in hemp.
While we wish CbdMD opted for organic hemp, we like that the brand only sources hemp from within the United States. The brand also provides results from third-party testing of their products to ensure they meet potencies advertised, as well as testing levels for pesticides, molds, and heavy metals.
Plus, the brand offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.
Comparing the strongest CBD gummies
|Product
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Strength
|Type
|COAs
|Sugar
|Vegan
|Organic
|Cornbread Hemp Organic CBD Gummies
|$0.06
|50 mg of CBD
|Full-spectrum
|Yes
|4g per gummy
|Yes
|USDA certified
|Batch Gold Reserve Gummies
|$0.04
|50 mg of CBD
|Full-spectrum
|Yes
|2.5 g per gummy
|Yes
|Partial
|Aspen Green Organic Bliss Gummies
|$0.05
|50 mg of CBD
|Full-spectrum
|Yes
|4g per gummy
|Yes
|USDA certified
|cbdMD Tropical Gummies
|$0.03
|200 mg of CBD
|Broad-spectrum
|Yes
|2.5 g per gummy
|Yes
|Partial
How to choose the right CBD potency
CBD affects everyone differently, so if you are new to CBD you may want to start with a gentle to moderate dosage. Parodneck and many hemp experts recommend “starting low and going slow” to find your ideal strength.
Keep in mind, when it comes to gummies that many CBD brands consider “extra strength,” the formulas start at 25 mg per gummy (compared to most options which feature between 5 to 15 mg of CBD per gummy).
These general guidelines for strength will help you determine dosage and whether you should take one or two gummies:
Gentle: Under 20mg
Moderate: 20 to 39 mg
Strong: 40+ mg
The strongest CBD gummies on our list have around 100 mg CBD per gummy. While some brands recommend achieving 50 mg CBD doses by taking two 25 mg CBD gummies, we kept our list to only those that have 50+ mg of CBD per gummy.
Who can benefit from a stronger gummy?
“Every individual is unique and so is their response to CBD,” says Michael Lewis M.D., MPH, FACPM, FACN, a +PlusCBD medical advisor. “If someone is getting a little response from a particular dose of CBD but wants a stronger or better response, the best approach is to gradually increase the amount of CBD until the individual gets the response they are seeking.”
This sentiment is echoed by other CBD experts, including Lynn Parodneck, M.D., a medical board advisor at TribeTokes. She calls 22 mg of CBD per serving the “standard dose” for most people but knows the benefits of a higher potency.
“A stronger dose of CBD can be helpful for sleep,”* says Parodneck. However, she warns about increasing your consumption too quickly. “If the dose is too much, they can get sleepy or experience stomach issues,” she adds.
CBD Glossary
CBD Glossary
- Endocannabinoid system (ECS): A cellular-level communication network involving cannabinoids, cannabinoid receptors, and specific enzymes. This unique, whole-body system is responsible for maintaining homeostasis across all the body’s organs and physiological functions, including but not limited to stress resilience, mood, sleep, appetite, inflammatory balance, and pain modulation. Learn more here about the “master regulatory system” here.
- Cannabinoids: Unique bioactive compounds that interact with your body’s endocannabinoid receptors. Your body creates cannabinoids (called endocannabinoids, like anandamide and 2-AG) and you can also ingest them (called phytocannabinoids, like CBD) from certain plants like Cannabis sativa, aka hemp.
- Cannabidiol: The formal name for CBD, a unique phytocannabinoid compound found in the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa).
- Full-spectrum hemp: Full-spectrum hemp has the “full spectrum” or array of the hemp plant’s cannabinoids—including CBD—as well as other beneficial native compounds, like terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids. This full array of intrinsic botanical bioactives is thought to facilitate the “entourage effect.” By law, full-spectrum hemp extracts in the U.S. can have up to 0.3% THC by dry weight (i.e., trace levels), while European hemp limits THC to 0.2% by dry weight.
- Broad-spectrum hemp: Broad-spectrum hemp retains many of the beneficial compounds found in full-spectrum hemp but filters out any THC. These extracts are sometimes referred to as “THC-free” products.
- CBD isolate: CBD isolate products have a single cannabinoid: CBD. As a result, they won’t provide the “entourage effect” from the full array of hemp bioactives.
- Terpenes: Unique aromatic bioactive phytonutrient compounds that give many plants their unique aroma, flavor, and beneficial biological properties. Also found in citrus, lavender, and many other botanicals, terpenes are not unique to Cannabis sativa but are responsible for the hemp plant’s distinct scent.
- Flavonoids: A large family of polyphenolic phytonutrients found in many plants (including hemp) that give particular flavors, colors, and health properties. Some plants are higher in flavonoids, including fruits, vegetables, tea, and wine.
FAQs
What is considered high-potency CBD?
Typically more than 40 mg of CBD per serving is considered a strong dosage. Most gummies are not available with this potency—which is why our guide to the strongest CBD gummies only features four products.
How long does CBD lasts?
“A higher dose of cannabinoids per serving is thought to yield a longer-lasting impact, however, dosing depends on personal biology and intended health support goals,” explains nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.
Which is stronger CBD oil or gummies?
Lewis anecdotally reports that while effects last longer with gummies, onset can be a little slower.
“Sometimes when a person wants both immediate and longer term relief, using a tincture and gummy at the same time is an effective approach to get a more rapid response from the tincture with the longer acting help from the gummy,” she says.
What is the highest level of CBD gummies?
Most brands offer CBD gummies with 20mg of CBD per serving. Our guides only includes options with at least 40mg of CBD per serving. CbdMD offers the highest dosage of CBD with 200mg of CBD per serving.
The takeaway
The strongest CBD gummies typically have between 25 mg CBD and 50 mg CBD per serving. We tested many CBD gummies, and the selections on our list rank well across the board in terms of taste, texture, potency, and impact. Experts say it’s a good idea to start low and increase your dosage slowly, but if you prefer a higher dose of CBD, you can increase your serving to two or more gummies.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease
CBD Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your health care provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While hemp CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.