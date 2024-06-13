Cornbread Hemp’s CBD gummies are USDA certified organic with minimal ingredient list that still packs a punch. It combines organic blue agave, organic carnauba wax, and organic tapioca syrup into a vegan gummy with a soft, chewy texture.

Available in three flavors—the watermelon is our favorite!—the potent gummy is made with full-spectrum hemp. Specifically Cornbread Hemp opts for a Flower-Only™ formula, which means that the CBD is only sourced from the aerial or flower part of the hemp plant.

Each gummy has 50mg of CBD, along with 2mg of THC. Our tester didn't feel any buzz from the gummy's modest amount of THC, but it's worth pointing out for those who are more sensitive (or undergo regular drug testing).

COAs: Available here