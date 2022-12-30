The 7 Strongest CBD Gummies That You Can Find On The Market Right Now
Whether you’re looking for a CBD gummy to help you relax, ease your stress, or get better sleep, today it’s easier than ever to find a high-quality formula to support your goals.* But one major setback of hemp CBD gummies is that these formulas often provide much lower potencies (i.e. doses of the active ingredients).
Unlike the robust selection of strong CBD oils, the options for the strongest CBD gummies are fairly limited. Most brands only offer one gummy formulation, opting for either a gentle or moderate potency between 5 to 20 mg of CBD per gummy. In fact, most brands will rather subjectively label a gummy with at least 25 mg of hemp CBD as “extra-strength.”
Although you can take more than one gummy to hit a higher dosage, this route will increase how quickly you go through a typical container. It also means you’ll be consuming more of the other ingredients in the gummy, including added sugars, flavors, etc.
Luckily, a few brands do offer hemp CBD gummies that fall into the “strong” category, which we categorized as more than 40 mg of CBD per serving. Below, we uncover the 8 strongest CBD gummy options, as well as who can benefit from a higher dose.
The strongest CBD gummies:
Who can benefit from a stronger gummy?
“Every individual is unique and so is their response to CBD,” says Michael Lewis M.D., MPH, FACPM, FACN, a +PlusCBD medical advisor. “If someone is getting a little response from a particular dose of CBD but wants a stronger or better response, the best approach is to gradually increase the amount of CBD until the individual gets the response they are seeking.”
This sentiment is echoed by other CBD experts, including Lynn Parodneck, M.D., a medical board advisor at TribeTokes. She calls 22 mg of CBD per serving the “standard dose” for most people, but knows the benefits of a higher potency.
“A stronger dose of CBD can be helpful for sleep,”* says Parodneck. However she warns about increasing your consumption too quickly. “If the dose is too much, they can get sleepy or experience stomach issues,” she adds.
Isolate vs Broad-Spectrum vs Full-Spectrum
CBD gummies are available with CBD isolate or as broad-spectrum or full-spectrum hemp. As the name suggests, an isolate only has cannabidiol and no other components of hemp—and is a preferred pick of many CBD beginners or are just starting to test out hemp.
Opting for a broad-spectrum hemp allows you to retain other beneficial components of the hemp plant, including terpenes and cannabinoids. But unlike full-spectrum hemp, it doesn’t contain even trace levels of THC. Reminder: Hemp can contain up to 0.3% THC by dry weight by law (these are trace, non-psychoactive levels of THC).
The benefit of full-spectrum hemp is the “entourage effect1.” As cannabis expert and double-board certified doctor Dave Gordon, M.D., previously told mbg, this theory suggests that the compounds in the hemp each have their own set of beneficial properties, which can provide “synergistic benefits” to CBD.
How we picked:
Products should be tested by a reputable third party with the certificate of analysis (COA) available on site. These tests should prove that products match the advertised levels of hemp CBD (and THC) and contain trace levels of pesticides, heavy metals, molds, microbials, and residual solvents.
We looked at how much hemp CBD was included per serving and how many servings were included per container. Per our internal guidelines, strong CBD products should contain at least 40 mg of hemp CBD per serving.
We checked the labels of each product to ensure ingredients were clean and organic whenever possible, and that the supplements were made without synthetic dyes or artificial flavorings. All gummies also have less than 4g of sugar per serving (the higher sugar content reflects the higher CBD dosage).
Is the brand beloved by loyal customers that keep coming back for more? If the answer is yes, then it's one worth looking into. We determined these trustworthy brands by opting for companies with no false onsite health claims or issues reported to the Better Business Bureau (BBB)—as well as rave reviews from customers.
How to choose:
CBD affects everyone differently, so if you are new to CBD you may want to start with a gentle to moderate dosage. Parodneck and many hemp experts recommend “starting low and going slow” to find your ideal strength. If you think you may need extra-strength CBD gummies, you may want to consult with your doctor to determine the best options for your needs.
Keep in mind that when it comes to gummies that many CBD brands consider “extra strength” formulas to start at 25 mg per gummy, allowing you to control your dosage by taking 1 to 2 gummies per serving. (Most gummy options available feature between 5 to 15 mg of CBD per gummy.) These general guidelines for strength will help you determine dosage:
Gentle: Under 20mg
Moderate: 20 to 39 mg
Strong: 40+ mg
The strongest CBD gummies on this list contain around 50 mg CBD per gummy. However, some brands recommend achieving 50 mg CBD doses by taking two 25 mg CBD gummies.
Our picks for the strongest CBD gummies:
Best overall: Cornbread Hemp Organic CBD Gummies 1500 mg
Pros:
- One of the strongest formulas available
- USDA certified organic
- Incredibly clean formula
- Suitable for vegans
Cons:
- Trace levels of THC (if that's not your thing)
Cornbread Hemp’s CBD gummies are USDA certified organic with a clean and innovative vegan formula that’s bound to impress. Available in two strengths—including a 50 mg of CBD per gummy—it’s one of the strongest options on the market. The full-spectrum gummy features a Flower-Only™ formula, which means that the CBD comes from that particular aerial part of the hemp plant that contains the cannabinoids.
The brand recently expanded its offerings to include two organic flavors: berry and peach. The new introduction keeps the same innovative formula—organic blue agave, organic carnauba wax, organic tapioca syrup—but offers a new way to enjoy these delicious gummies.
Regardless of flavor, mindbodygreen's vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, is a fan of this formula, previously calling it one of her "current favs" on the market. She says, "This vegan gummy's excipient profile—you know, the 'other ingredients'—are incredibly clean, organic, and innovative."
Just note this product does have up to 2 mg of THC due to this brand’s particular full-spectrum hemp extract. However it’s still within federal limits. For those seeking a lighter strength, the gummies are also available with 20 mg of CBD per serving.
Sustainability & Packaging: The entire Cornbread Hemp supply chain is less than 100 miles from its USDA organic hemp farm in central Kentucky. Products are packaged in glass with options to reuse the jar or recycle.
Transparency: Third-party COAs can be found on the Lab Reports page of the Cornbread Hemp website or via QR codes on the product packages.
Best organic: Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Hemp is grown on American farms with regenerative farming practices
- Gluten-free & vegan
- Carbon neutral shipping
Cons:
- Must take at least two gummies to hit strong dose
Joy Organics is a family-owned business, co-founded by Joy Smith, whose own journey with CBD helped propel the brand to develop a range of products featuring USDA certified organic ingredients. The company’s commitment to sustainability is demonstrated by its carbon neutral shipping process and use of recyclable materials.
Each jar of Organic CBD Gummies features a broad-spectrum formula made with organic hemp. While detectable THC is removed from the product, the brand says that they use a process that maintains a variety of beneficial other hemp-derived components. The gummies are available in a strawberry lemonade flavor and a tart green apple—either way you won’t deal with any artificial ingredients or synthetic dyes.
Sustainability & Packaging: Joy Organics uses carbon neutral shipping practices, recyclable packaging materials, and sources from organic ingredients grown with regenerative farming practices when possible. The company monitors their manufacturing process to improve sustainability.
Transparency: Products are tested at an ISO-certified lab and COAs can be found via the QR code of product packages or on the Certificate of Quality Assurance and Third-Party Lab Results page of the Joy Organics website.
Best isolate: TribeTokes CBD Gummy Bears 500 mg
Pros:
- More affordable price point than some other brands
- No artificial dyes
- Uses organic ingredients & all-natural fruit flavors
Cons:
- Processed in a facility that also processes peanuts, wheat, dairy, tree nuts, & soy products
- No entourage effect
TribeTokes gummies are handmade in small batches with organic hemp sourced from Oregon. The brand strives to use as many organic ingredients as possible in its formulations and continuously works to make its process more sustainable.
Each TribeTokes gummy has 25 mg of CBD, and the brand recommends starting with 1 to 2 gummies and increasing dosage as desired. The gummies are naturally flavored and colored using plant ingredients like carrot juice, turmeric, and red beet extract. Reviewers on the Tribetokes website say they enjoy the tasty flavor of these gummies (but they do have gelatin, so they’re not technically vegan if that’s important to you).
Sustainability & Packaging: TribeTokes boxes are made of recyclable plastic. “We are currently designing boxes for 2023 that will also be made of 80% recycled materials, as the brand matures, and we continuously improve our supply chain,” says Degelis Tufts Pilla, CEO & co-founder of TribeTokes.
Transparency: Third-party COAs can be found on the certificates of analysis page of the TribeTokes website or by clicking on “Lab Tests” on the product page.
Best full-spectrum: CBDistillery 30mg Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Comes with 60-day money-back guarantee
- Natural hemp terpenes included in the formulation
- Made with vegan-friendly ingredients
Cons:
- Contain trace levels of THC (if that’s not your thing)
- Cannot be shipped to Hawaii, Minnesota, or Alaska
These chewy, sugar-dusted strawberry gummies take advantage of a full-spectrum hemp extract to provide the “entourage effect,” giving you a combination of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and hemp terpenes. While some brands remove terpenes from their CBD gummy products, CBDistillery intentionally includes them in this formulation for the full-spectrum experience. Though there may be trace amounts of THC in this hemp-derived product (0.3% or less), there is not enough THC present for psychoactive effects.
Each gummy contains 30 mg of CBD from full-spectrum hemp and is made with vegan-friendly ingredients. Natural sweeteners used include organic cane sugar and tapioca syrup. While this isn’t technically within our “strong” dose range, it’s one of the most potent options and boasts terpenes (so we gave it a pass).
Sustainability & Packaging: CBDistillery is U.S. Hemp Authority certified and dedicated to natural farming practices.
Transparency: Third-party test results can be found by scanning the QR code on the product’s label, by visiting the documents search page and entering the product’s batch ID, or by clicking on “View Full Lab Results” on the product page.
Best broad-spectrum: cbdMD Tropical Gummies 1500 MG
Pros:
- Extra-strength formulas
- Organic fruit & vegetable juices replace dye
Cons:
- Trace amounts of THC (if that’s not your thing)
- Not for CBD beginners
- Not organic
- Plastic bottle
Experienced CBD users seeking out an extra-strength option should look no further: These broad-spectrum gummies fit the bill. The vegan gummies boast 200 mg of CBD per serving, making them one of the most potent picks on the market. (In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if you wanted to stick with just one gummy instead of the full serving).
The vegan formula is also gluten-free and skips artificial sweeteners and dyes in favor of natural alternatives; corn syrup is replaced by organic tapioca syrup and cane sugar, artificial dyes are replaced with organic fruit and veggie juices. Leveraging natural flavors, each 60-count bottle incorporates a mix of flavors: strawberry, orange, raspberry, and tropical fruit.
Sustainability & Packaging: cbdMD is a member of the Hemp Industries Association and Natural Products Association. The brand uses USA-grown hemp and products are manufactured with rigorous standards for cleanliness and safety.
Transparency: All cbdMD products are tested at an ISO-accredited laboratory. You can find COAs by scanning the QR code on the product label, using the batch/lot number on the search page, or via the link to the COA on the product page.
Best for supporting inflammatory response: CBDfx Tumeric & Spirulina 1500 mg
Pros:
- Contains turmeric & spirulina
- 60-day money-back guarantee
Cons:
- Plastic packaging
- Entire product is not USDA certified organic
Founded by Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers in 2014, CBDfx has since grown to become one of the largest privately-held CBD brands. The BBB-accredited CBD brand prides itself on using organically grown hemp across all products, including its vegan gummies.
The pectin gummies are made with organic ingredients, including organic cane sugar, organic agave syrup, and organic tapioca syrup. Along with 50 mg of CBD per serving—which is two gummies—these CBDfx gummies also have 50 mg of turmeric root extract per serving to support a healthy inflammatory response and 20 mg of spirulina per serving to add a boost of antioxidants.*
Sustainability & Packaging: CBDfx prioritizes organically grown hemp and manufactures its gummies in the United States. It also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee for products.
Transparency: Lab results are directly available on the product page with options to look up your product batch number (located on the package).
Best with European hemp: +PlusCBD by CV Sciences Reserve Collection Hemp Extract Gummies
Pros:
- Vegan & gluten-free
- Made without artificial flavors or sweeteners
- 30-day money back guarantee
- European-sourced hemp
Cons:
- Trace amounts of THC (if that’s not your thing)
+PlusCBD by CV Sciences offers a collection of full-spectrum hemp extract products, including oils, topicals, softgels, and gummies. These reserve gummies are the brand’s premium option, available as both a 10 mg or 25 mg of CBD per serving. Those looking for an even higher dose can try taking two of the latter.
Reserve Collection Hemp Extract Gummies are full-spectrum with phytocannabinoids, essential fatty acids, and terpenes. The formula features a 10:1 CBD to THC ratio with 25 mg of CBD and 2.5 mg of THC per serving (still less than 0.3% THC by weight). Available in two flavor options—peach and sour watermelon—the gummies are sweetened with organic turbinado sugar and tapioca syrup with no artificial flavors. This product is also gluten-free and vegan-friendly.
Sustainability & Packaging: +PlusCBD’s quality department strives to ensure that the brand maintains the highest standards of testing and manufacturing. The brand maintains compliance with good manufacturing practices (cGMP).
Transparency: Products are tested every step of the manufacturing process. COAs are available through QR codes on product labels and by clicking on “Certificate of Analysis” on the product page.
FAQ:
What form of CBD lasts the longest?
Lewis anecdotally reports that while effects last longer with gummies, onset can be a little slower. “Sometimes when a person wants both immediate and longer term relief, using a tincture and gummy at the same time is an effective approach to get a more rapid response from the tincture with the longer acting help from the gummy,” shares Lewis.
“A higher dose of cannabinoids per serving is thought to yield a longer-lasting impact, however, dosing depends on personal biology and intended health support goals,” explains nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.
What is considered a high level of CBD?
Usually more than 40 mg of CBD per serving is considered to be a strong dosage, however most gummies are not available with this potency. Some brands consider gummies with 25 mg of CBD to be their “extra strength” product and recommend taking two gummies to increase dosage. “Since ‘start low and go slow’ is the recommended approach for most hemp-derived CBD products, it’s not only useful, but important, to have these moderate dosing options available,” shares Ferira.
Which is stronger CBD oil or gummies?
While you may experience the effects of CBD from a tincture (oil), the strength of the product depends on the dosage. CBD oil options with over 40 mg CBD per serving are more readily available than CBD gummies of that strength. You would most likely need to take more than one gummy serving (consider sugars, calories, etc.) to achieve over 50 mg CBD (unless you shop this list).
The takeaway.
The strongest CBD gummies are usually between 25 mg CBD and 50 mg CBD per serving. Experts often say it’s a good idea to start low and increase your dosage slowly, but if you prefer a higher dose of CBD, you can increase your serving to two or more gummies. Consult with your doctor to determine what options might be right for you.