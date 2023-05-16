The term “entourage” refers to a group of people surrounding an important person. In the case of CBD, the VIP is cannabidiol,1 a cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. Cannabidoil has soared in popularity for its potential mood-regulating and anti-inflammatory effects on the brain and body.*

“The entourage effect is the theory that using a variety of compounds in the cannabis plant are more effective than using any single compound by itself,” explains medical cannabis expert and double-board certified doctor, Dave Gordon, M.D.

“The different compounds (like CBD and THC) balance each other out and provide positive benefits through different mechanisms, helping to optimize results. We see evidence of this in a wide range of lab studies, but also in the experiences of consumers.”

Think of it this way: is a sports team as likely to win using their star player alone? The cannabis plant includes over 400 compounds, including terpenes, flavonoids, and over 120 cannabinoids. Two of these starring cannabinoids are THC and CBD. And, much like a sports team, each compound brings something special to the table.

“There are also so many more compounds that are valuable beyond CBD and THC including other cannabinoids like CBG, CBC, CBDA, and THCA as well as the terpenes and flavonoids in the plant,” Gordon explains. “Deciding on the best combination [of compounds] requires having an intention of what you’re trying to achieve and speaking with a cannabis-trained health professional.”