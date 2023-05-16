This tincture uses only USDA Organic-certified hemp and organic MCT oil (which is derived from coconuts) and their extraction process removes any solvents, pesticides, fats, or waxes from their hemp oil during manufacturing for a super clean formula. You can find their full-spectrum tincture in several different potencies and fun, flavored options as well.

Sustainability & packaging: In addition to boasting a USDA Organic certification, Joy Organics offsets all of the carbon emissions generated through their shipping process by partnering with Carbon Fund. Their packaging is also curbside recyclable.

Transparency: Joy Organics’ COAs are available on their website, as well as instructions on how to find your lot number on your product at home.