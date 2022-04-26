Meet The Low-Key Cousin Of CBD That Might Help You Snooze

There's a good chance you're already familiar with plant-derived CBD; the cannabinoid (plant compound) can now be found in an array of oils, capsules, and even infused beverages. But while the phytocannabinoid CBD has spent a lot of time front and center thanks to its many healthy properties and interaction with the extensive endocannabinoid system, it's certainly not the only compound you should have on your radar. Cannabinol, or CBN, is another one with some potential benefits you'll want to know about.

Read on to learn all about CBN, how it affects the body, and how to use it.