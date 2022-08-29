How Minor Cannabinoids and Marijuana Are Impacting The Wellness World

The Cannabis plant is full of cannabinoids—over 120. While we’re most familiar with THC, a major cannabinoid known for its psychoactive effects, cannabis also contains dozens of minor cannabinoids that work with the cannabinoid receptors in our body to help the ECS function at its best—which research suggests may have a variety of therapeutic benefits. Cannabis products like Curaleaf’s Plant Precision line, formulated with minor cannabinoids, are non-intoxicating, meaning they are not intended to create a euphoric “high” like traditional THC products.

So, which minor cannabinoids should you know about and how can you get more of them? We’ll break it down for you:

THCV: According to Dr. Stacia, “THCV can help support a healthy metabolism and enhance focus and clarity when used in combination with THC.” Some animal studies have shown that this compound “decreases appetite, increases satiety, and up-regulates energy metabolism.”

CBN: “When paired with THC, CBN can enhance its sedative qualities to create a restful, non-euphoric experience without the hangover effect commonly associated with many sleep aids,” says Dr. Stacia.

CBG: Studies have reported that CBG “may have therapeutic potential in treating neurological disorders and inflammatory bowel disease, as well as having antibacterial activity.” Furthermore, Dr. Stacia says that CBG “may provide restful, anti-inflammatory effects. When paired with THC, CBG supports the body’s natural recovery function.”

CBD: CBD is technically considered a major cannabinoid, and is one of the most popular for how it works alongside THC. “CBD helps create balance,” Dr. Stacia describes, “mitigating the euphoric effects of THC and offers a calmer, relaxed cannabis experience.”

How to get more minor cannabinoids: Curaleaf’s Plant Precision Boost Gummies are blended down to a science, with a precise 1:4 ratio of THC to THCV in the Boost Gummies, THC to CBD in the Balance Gummies, THC to CBN in the Slumber gummies, and THC to CBG in the Soothe gummies.