How Minor Cannabinoids and Marijuana Are Impacting The Wellness World

These days, everyone seems to be talking about cannabis. While the plant has been around for thousands of years, we’re constantly learning more about it beyond its euphoric reputation. As more research becomes available and our understanding of wellness evolves, not only has the conversation surrounding cannabis changed, but consumers are thinking about it differently too.
While cannabis has been long used for its euphoric feels, new statistics indicate that among ~2,000 adults ages 21+, 75% of Americans would consider using cannabis for health and wellness purposes.† How, you may ask? Most of us are familiar with THC and CBD, but what many are less familiar with is the role that the cannabis plant’s lesser-known minor cannabinoids might play when it comes to well-being.
So, it’s time to take a fresh look at this ancient plant! More specifically: how it’s here to support our endocannabinoid system.
Is the endocannabinoid system key to wellness?
As a refresher: We all have an endocannabinoid system (ECS) that is made up of endocannabinoids (cannabinoids that our body makes on its own), cannabinoid receptors, and enzymes that support our central nervous system. To better understand how cannabis products—like Curaleaf’s new Plant Precision Gummies—interact with the ECS, we reached out to Dr. Stacia Woodcock, PharmD:
“When we use the cannabinoids in cannabis to support the cannabinoids in our bodies and interact with those receptors, they can help support a healthy function of the ECS. Because the receptors are located throughout your body’s systems, cannabinoids can interact with different sections in your body, which is why cannabis is reported to be linked to such a wide variety of health and wellness states and effects.”
According to Dr. Stacia, the ECS has a series of receptors throughout the body which regulate a wide range of functions, including sleep, mood, appetite, memory, reproduction and fertility, and immune system function.
The term to know: minor cannabinoids
The Cannabis plant is full of cannabinoids—over 120. While we’re most familiar with THC, a major cannabinoid known for its psychoactive effects, cannabis also contains dozens of minor cannabinoids that work with the cannabinoid receptors in our body to help the ECS function at its best—which research suggests may have a variety of therapeutic benefits. Cannabis products like Curaleaf’s Plant Precision line, formulated with minor cannabinoids, are non-intoxicating, meaning they are not intended to create a euphoric “high” like traditional THC products.
So, which minor cannabinoids should you know about and how can you get more of them? We’ll break it down for you:
THCV: According to Dr. Stacia, “THCV can help support a healthy metabolism and enhance focus and clarity when used in combination with THC.” Some animal studies have shown that this compound “decreases appetite, increases satiety, and up-regulates energy metabolism.”
CBN: “When paired with THC, CBN can enhance its sedative qualities to create a restful, non-euphoric experience without the hangover effect commonly associated with many sleep aids,” says Dr. Stacia.
CBG: Studies have reported that CBG “may have therapeutic potential in treating neurological disorders and inflammatory bowel disease, as well as having antibacterial activity.” Furthermore, Dr. Stacia says that CBG “may provide restful, anti-inflammatory effects. When paired with THC, CBG supports the body’s natural recovery function.”
CBD: CBD is technically considered a major cannabinoid, and is one of the most popular for how it works alongside THC. “CBD helps create balance,” Dr. Stacia describes, “mitigating the euphoric effects of THC and offers a calmer, relaxed cannabis experience.”
How to get more minor cannabinoids: Curaleaf’s Plant Precision Boost Gummies are blended down to a science, with a precise 1:4 ratio of THC to THCV in the Boost Gummies, THC to CBD in the Balance Gummies, THC to CBN in the Slumber gummies, and THC to CBG in the Soothe gummies.
Reconsidering cannabis
According to Dr. Stacia, Curaleaf’s Plant Precision Gummies blends elevate the effects of these key minor cannabinoids to support our endocannabinoid system and allow consumers to take advantage of targeted/focused benefits of cannabis without excessive euphoria. There’s no denying that this is a hot topic, and with that, comes new research and possibilities regarding how this specific plant varietal affects the body. Our growing understanding of how the minor cannabinoids function may very well transform the future of the Cannabis plant. And we’re here to keep you in the loop!
Shop this story:
Plant Precision Balance
Plant Precision Balance
Plant Precision Slumber
Plant Precision Slumber
If you're considering taking a medicinal or recreational cannabis product, please consult and follow the legal restrictions for controlled substances in your state. Consult with your doctor before starting any cannabis routine. Keep out of reach of children. Consumers should consult with their physician before using this product if they are pregnant, breastfeeding, or are taking any medications.