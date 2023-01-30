Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your health care provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.

When most people think of hemp-derived CBD, their minds drift to ingestible forms like CBD oils or gummies—but skipping out on topical versions of the cannabinoid means you're not always reaping the full benefits of hemp.

CBD lotion and creams are formulated with cannabidiol (CBD) to provide benefits beyond hydrating your skin and locking in moisture. While the research on hemp CBD topicals is still emerging, early studies on the therapeutic effect of hemp CBD ointments show they can support your body's inflammatory response1 .

This is why many people turn to hemp CBD topicals to help with a variety of needs, including post-workout recovery and joint discomfort. While the best way to know if a product works for you is to test the lotion yourself, we've rounded up a few of our favorite CBD lotions and creams, below.