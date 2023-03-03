The Best CBD Products For Stress If You Want To Promote An Even Mood*
Honestly, these days, who couldn’t use a little help de-stressing? While small amounts of stress can be beneficial to your overall health, consistent high levels of stress can have a negative impact on it. Luckily, there are plenty of beneficial tools for evoking a sense of calm, including hemp CBD or cannabidiol.*
How does CBD impact stress?
To understand the impact of cannabidiol on your body, it’s important to understand the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Discovered in the early 1990s, the ECS is a cellular-level communication network that plays a role in numerous bodily functions—including moderating neurological and inflammatory pathways, mood, and sleep. FYI, this is why some people also call it the “master regulatory system.”
The ECS is like a lock-and-key with cannabinoids and cannabinoid receptors, which are located throughout the nervous system1 (and widespread in the rest of the body too!). Your body naturally produces cannabinoids called endocannabinoids, but you can also consume them from outside plant sources like hemp, which are called phytocannabinoids.
While there’s still ongoing research elucidating exactly how phytocannabinoids like CBD interact with ECS to impact various facets of health, early research gives us an idea, according to interventional pain physician and cannabis medicine specialist, Jessica Jameson, MD, FASA.
“There is a great deal of preclinical data demonstrating an anxiolytic effect of CBD,” says Jameson. “With stress, the CB1 receptors2 in the brain are increased; CBD can bind to these receptors and create improvement.”*
The research on CBD and stress:
While clinical understanding of CBD on stress still has a long way to go, current research suggests that CBD may:
- Help with occasional bouts of anxiousness: A small 2020 research review on CBD3 looked at eight studies that determined CBD as a promising, well-tolerated way to support mood during occasional anxiousness.*
- Support mood during moments of stress: A 2017 review4 found that CBD may evoke a sense of calm during moments of uncertainty.*
- Encourage joint comfort: Another small 2020 study found that using topical CBD significantly improved the participants’ joint discomfort.
- Improve sleep: A 2019 study5 investigating CBD’s effect on sleep found that one month of regular CBD use supported quality sleep for over half the participants.*
- Promote mental & physical relaxation: A large case series5 study published in the Permanente Journal found that taking CBD (in the range of 25 to 75 milligrams per day) can promote mental and physical relaxation.*
The best type of CBD for stress.
When it comes to picking CBD to support calm, full-spectrum hemp CBD products are a great choice. “Full-spectrum” means that the product contains the full array of compounds from the cannabis plant. Researchers believe this holistic combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids provides an “entourage effect” where all of the plant’s compounds work together to create the most beneficial outcome.
However, it’s worth noting that full-spectrum CBD contains 0.3% or less THC by dry weight—that’s within the legal federal limit6 for U.S. industrial hemp (and won’t produce mind-altering effects). If trace amounts of THC are a no-go for you, check out our roundup of the best broad-spectrum CBD products, which are completely THC-free.
Lastly, it’s important to understand that people experience CBD differently. The speed in which you feel mood-supporting benefits will vary by your body size, metabolism, and the type of CBD product you’re using.
Jameson breaks down the typical response time to different types of CBD below:
- Sublingual (oil tinctures): 10 to 60 minutes
- Ingestion (capsules or gummies): 20 to 120 minutes
- Topical (creams or oils): 15 to 30 minutes
If you’re new to CBD, Jameson recommends starting “slow and low.” She explains that, while you can’t overdose on CBD, you can have undesirable side effects with high doses, such as digestion issues or sleepiness. When in doubt, read up on our dosing guide.
Your cheat sheet to CBD dosage.
As hemp CBD affects each person differently, we created a baseline reference for CBD potency at mindbodygreen:
- Gentle: Less than 20 mg of hemp CBD per serving
- Moderate: 20 to 39 mg of hemp CBD per serving
- Strong: 40+ mg of hemp CBD per serving
How we picked:
To be sure you’re getting the safest product possible, we made sure each of the brands on our list come from organically-farmed hemp. This means the farms skip icky herbicides and pesticides, and opt for farming practices that are cleaner for the planet, too.
A non-negotiable for CBD products is a third-party certificate of analysis (COA) from an accredited, independent laboratory. You can rest assured each of the products on our list have easily accessible lab results and are transparent about their production process.
Whether you prefer to take CBD via a flavorless capsule, a fruity oil tincture, or a soothing massage oil, there’s a product on our list that will fit your style (and budget!).
We weeded through countless reviews to learn the pros and cons of these products and hear what real customers had to say about their stress-relieving benefits.
A few of our favorite CBD products for stress:
Best gummies: Cornbread Hemp Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Two strength and flavor options
- No artificial colorings or high-fructose corn syrup
Cons:
- No broad-spectrum option
Not only do Cornbread Hemp’s CBD gummies taste great—this clean, vegan formula also skips high-fructose corn syrup and artificial colorings in favor of smart swaps like organic blue agave, organic tapioca syrup, apple pectin, and organic beetroot. The USDA certified organic pick pack comes in two potencies: a gentle 20 mg or strong 50 mg of CBD per serving (both derived from full-spectrum hemp).
Not only do more than 2,800 reviewers rave about these gummies on our site, but they’re also a favorite of the mindbodygreen team. Not only do our testers love the gooey texture, but we like that the hemp flavor isn’t too prominent despite packing less than 2g of sugar per gummy.
Sustainability & Packaging: Cornbread Hemp is a Kentucky-based company that sources organic hemp from local farms. The gummies come in a curbside-recyclable glass bottle and plastic cap.
Transparency: The COA for Cornbread Hemp’s gummies are easy to find using the third-party lab results database. You can also find out more about the brand’s farming and extraction process on its website.
Find more of our favorite CBD gummies here.
Best flavored oil: Joy Organics Tropical Sunrise Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Carbon neutral shipping
- Bright citrus & coconut flavor
Cons:
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (specifically coconut)
- Flavors vary by CBD type
Joy Organics makes a range of USDA certified organic hemp CBD products, including this bright, mood-boosting Tropical Sunrise flavor. It’s available in a range of potencies, from 15mg (gentle) to 75mg (strong) per serving.
If the Tropical Sunrise flavor isn’t for you, Joy Organics also offers a full-spectrum tincture in a Fresh Lime flavor or an unflavored option. Or, if you’re hoping to avoid even trace levels of THC, they have a few broad-spectrum tinctures, too.
Reviewers love Joy Organics’ tinctures, too. One person writes, “I've had the tincture for almost a month, using it once daily in the morning, and my moods and overall well being are greatly improved.”*
Sustainability & packaging: Joy Organics produces their CBD products in Fort Collins, Colorado. We appreciate that, in addition to organic farming, Joy Organics offsets all of the carbon emissions generated through their shipping process by partnering with Carbon Fund.
Transparency: You’ll find all of Joy Organics’ COAs on their website. They also include instructions on how to find your lot number on your product at home.
Best for beginners: NuLeaf Naturals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Only two ingredients
- Other size and potency options
Cons:
- No flavored options
When you’re just starting to test out hemp CBD, it can be an intimidating process. NuLeaf makes it simple by offering an ultra tiny 0.17-ounce bottle with just 10 servings. This ensures you can see how your body interacts with cannabidiol before committing to a pricey tincture.
This unflavored tincture combines organic hemp seed oil with their full-spectrum hemp extract, offering a moderate 30 mg of CBD per serving. While the mini bottle is a great option for beginners, sizing up will offer more bang for your buck (and decrease the cost per mg of CBD).
NuLeaf has a rather no-frills website but, with over 24,000 reviews on this tincture, it’s one of the most popular picks on our list. The comments are full of praise, including one parent who writes, “I purchased this product for my college attending son… Prior to testing he consumes this product and is convinced that it relaxes him and calms his nerves without negative effects.”*
Sustainability & packaging: NuLeaf Naturals is proud of its organic farms in Colorado and energy-saving CO2 extraction process; all bottles and jars are curbside recyclable plastic or glass.
Transparency: NuLeaf places a link to each tincture’s COA link on its product page, about halfway down, which appears in a pop-up window.
Best capsules : Populum Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Capsules
Pros:
- Flavorless softgels
- Vegan & gluten-free
Cons:
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (specifically coconut)
- Brand doesn’t make supplement label available on site [but on product]
Populum’s gluten-free, vegan softgels are made from organic, full-spectrum hemp, coconut-derived MCT oil, modified starch, vegetable glycerin, and water—that’s all! Each capsule has 25mg of CBD with a total of 30 servings per bottle.
A great flavorless option for anyone who doesn’t like the taste of tinctures or the extra sugar of gummies, these capsules are both vegan and gluten-free, without any synthetic chemicals or preservatives. Plus, they come with a 30-day risk-free trial to ensure you actually like the product.
Populum’s capsules are a pricer option, but the brand offers a subscription discount and 25% off for active military and veterans.
Sustainability & packaging: Populum sources all hemp from organic, non-GMO farms in Colorado. Its packaging is curbside recyclable, but we were unable to find any sustainability initiatives beyond that.
Transparency: Populum uses a 3-step lab testing process and shares all of its products’ lab results clearly on the product page.
Best cream: R&R Medicinals CBD Cream
Pros:
- Free of dyes and fragrance
- 60-day money back guarantee
If aches are adding to your stress, this cream from R&R Medicinals might be able to help. The vegan formula combines organic, full-spectrum hemp CBD with soothing arnica montana, calendula flower, and jojoba for a lightweight cream.
Unlike other topical picks, this fragrance-free formula doesn’t have a super strong hemp scent. But the brand does have a 60-day money back guarantee for those who do have a super picky nose. Just choose between the 1,000 mg or 2,000 mg bottle and prepare for a non-greasy application.
Sustainability & packaging: R&R Medicinals uses USDA certified organic hemp in its CBD products, extracted using an energy-efficient supercritical CO2 process. The brand’s packaging is also curbside recyclable.
Transparency: All of R&R’s lab testing results are available on a designated page of the website. Products are produced in an FDA registered facility and are registered with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Best massage oils: Lazarus Naturals CBD Body + Massage Oil
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Available as a spray or pump
- Lower price per mg of CBD
Cons:
- Strong hemp smell
- Contains almond oil
- No subscription discount available
Massages are an excellent, quick way to help relieve tension from the muscles—and adding this CBD massage oil is a great way to boost the benefits. The USDA certified organic blend is also Leaping Bunny-certified packing up to 4,000 mg of CBD per bottle.
The blend combines organic jojoba seed oil, organic sweet almond oil, and organic full-spectrum hemp, all packaged in either a 2-ounce spray bottle or 16-ounce pump bottle. (We prefer the former for a less messy application).
There aren’t a ton of reviews of this oil, but customers like that it’s fragrance-free and moisturizing. One person writes, “I knew I was tense, but didn't know how tense my neck and upper shoulders were until I used this CBD product.” Just remember hemp has a prominent scent, so we’d avoid this formula if you're not a fan of the earthy profile.
Sustainability & packaging: Lazarus Naturals uses recycled materials in its packaging and sources hemp from its own USDA certified organic farm in central Oregon. It’s also a certified B Corp, which means the company is held to high business standards for social and environmental impact. Bonus: The company is also aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030.
Transparency: You can easily find a link to the COA for this oil on the product page under the product image (you do need to search the database for this particular product, though).
How to choose a hemp CBD product.
COA or bust
There’s a dizzying amount of CBD products on the market these days. One non-negotiable piece of quality info you should look for is a certificate of analysis (COA) from third-party lab testing. Look for a third-party analysis of the product—that’s how you can be sure you are getting quality CBD,” says Jameson.
CBD type
Choosing the right type of CBD for your lifestyle will be an important first step in picking a product. We picked full-spectrum hemp products for this list because they’re most likely to produce mood benefits (thanks to the entourage effect we mentioned above!).* However, because full-spectrum products contain the array of compounds from the hemp plant, this also means they include 0.3% or less THC by dry weight (i.e., trace levels within the federal limit and won’t get you high). If you would prefer to be THC-free, broad-spectrum hemp or CBD isolate products still may prove beneficial.
Product type
What causes your stress will help you determine the best type of product for you. Most people report calming effects from an ingestible CBD, like a gummy, capsule, or oil tincture.* However, a soothing massage oil or topical pain-relief cream could help relieve tension or aches,7 which often accompany (or, in some cases, cause) stress.
Pricing options
If you’re new to CBD, you may be surprised by how expensive it can get, especially in higher potency products. Unless you’re a CBD pro and are confident that you’ll experience benefits, consider prioritizing a brand that offers a smaller trial size (like NuLeaf Naturals) at a lower price so you can give it a test drive. There are also plenty of brands on our list that offer subscription discounts, too!
FAQ
How long does it take for CBD to work on stress?
While broad-spectrum hemp and CBD isolate products have their benefits, full-spectrum hemp CBD products (which contain the full array of compounds from the cannabis hemp plant, including 0.3% THC) are often considered the most effective at creating a de-stress and relaxing response.*
How long does it take for CBD to work on stress?
“This depends greatly on the route that it is consumed,” says Jameson. She says you can typically expect to experience benefits anywhere between 10 to 60 minutes for oil tinctures, 20 to 120 for capsules or gummies, and 15 to 30 for topical creams and oils.
What does it feel like to take CBD for anxiousness?
While CBD affects people differently, many users often report feeling less reactive and more grounded.* Scientific research surrounding hemp CBD and stress is still relatively new, so reading the reviews of CBD products is a helpful way to understand the anecdotal benefits of CBD for occasional bouts of anxiousness. Reviews we read for the above CBD products described the feeling as “lighter,” “less foggy,” and “calm.”*
The takeaway.
Whether you choose an oil tincture, gummy, or topical cream, a quality CBD product using organic hemp may be the safe, mood booster you’ve been looking for—whether that’s full-spectrum gummies from Cornbread Hemp or flavored tinctures from Joy Organics.*
Just be sure to speak with your doctor before taking CBD if you’re on any medications or have a chronic condition, and avoid CBD if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding. Otherwise, the world of hemp CBD is one worth exploring!