To conduct the study, researchers in Konstanz's psychology department analyzed the effect of touch on the parasympathetic nervous system (the system of nerves involved in relaxing the body) by giving groups of participants two different types of massages. For a control group, they also had a group sitting quietly without touch.

One of the massages was a head-and-neck massage, meant to stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system through massaging the vagal nerve. The second massage focused on the neck and shoulders and was softer, to see if touch alone was relaxing.

The team monitored the participants' levels of physical and psychological relaxation by asking them about their emotional state and looking at their heart rate, as well heart rate variability, which shows how well the parasympathetic nervous system responds to stress.