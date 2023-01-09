Massage-lovers know that a good rub-down is the ultimate way to relax, whether you need to relieve tension or soothe sore muscles. But adding the best CBD massage oils to the mix might just help you take all those feel-good benefits up a notch.

While the research on topical hemp CBD is still emerging, there have been a few promising studies; topical hemp-derived CBD cream has been shown to reduce joint swelling and discomfort in studies in mice1 (though more research is still needed to validate its effect on humans).

Just note that CBD massage oils don’t enter the systemic bloodstream, so they won’t offer the same benefits on mood as an oral formula. However the topical application of hemp CBD does interact with skin’s endocannabinoid system (ECS)2 , a “master regulatory system” responsible for regulating countless bodily processes, including stress, mood, and pain perception.

Read on to see our picks of the best CBD massage oils that will have you saying “aaaaahh” in no time. FYI, we only feature organic hemp products to ensure you’re getting the cleanest, highest quality suggestions we could find.