On the subject of muscle mass, we can’t forget about protein. Protein is a building block of muscle, and it’s critical for optimal energy, immunity, metabolic function, musculoskeletal health, hormonal balance, recovery, and more. Now, a growing number of health and nutrition experts are encouraging people to go beyond the RDA5 and increase protein intake—including Hyman.

“You see people who don't understand the science of protein [are] very frail, and frailty is a risk factor for early death6 , falls, and sarcopenia,” he says. “Now, if you want to be vegan, that's OK, but you have to understand what you're doing and how to stay out of trouble.”

You see, not all protein is created equal. Plant proteins tend to have a lower content of the amino acid leucine, which is considered the most important for muscle protein synthesis7 . “Let's say you want to get 120 grams [of protein], which is really what you should be getting, you need to eat 31,000 calories and 24 cups of brown rice. Now that just doesn't make any sense,” he explains. “I don't think that eliminating animal protein, unless you are willing to be really stringent about your protein intake and have processed plant protein powders with added amino acids, [puts you] in good shape.”

Of course, if you do eat animal proteins, you’ll want to make sure that you’re consuming high-quality, grass-fed sources, if you can. “I think having the right amount and the right kind of protein at the right time is really important,” Hyman adds.