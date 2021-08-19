You've Heard That CBD Can Help You Chill — Well, This Is Supercharged*

First, let's go over how these products are similar: Unless they are explicitly marketed as containing high levels of THC (which would mean they're not truly hemp, by the way), neither of them should have psychoactive or hallucinatory effects. By law, the hemp plants that hemp-derived CBD isolate oil and full-spectrum hemp oil come from can't contain any more than 0.3% THC (aka trace levels), meaning they won't leave you with the high of a marijuana product. In fact European hemp laws are even more strict (< 0.2% THC).

Instead, both hemp-derived CBD and full-spectrum hemp oil (from the aerial parts of the hemp plant, so not to be confused with hemp seed oil that comes from the seeds) are often taken for their relaxing benefits.* They can be consumed as capsules, oils, or gummies before bed or during a stressful workday in order to promote a sense of ease and chill.*

Reactions vary as everybody is different, but you should feel completely in control of your body and mind when you take them. You might just find that they help you feel less fazed by things that used to stress you out.* Some people also apply hemp-derived products as topicals to help find relief from aching muscles and joints.