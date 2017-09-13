There are many, many things to love about Colorado, and their embrace of therapeutic cannabis is but one of them. I’m not just talking about dispensaries—I recently had a full-body massage with a CBD-infused oil at this forward-thinking spa and it changed the way I care for my muscles, joints, and other pains.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of several hundred active compounds in cannabis; unlike THC, it has no psychoactive effects (so no giggling and "this is great stuff, man"), but it does seem to have a host of health benefits when it’s absorbed through the skin or swallowed in tiny doses—think fighting off inflammation, reducing muscle tension, and quelling anxiety.

Based on my post-massage blissed out, stress-free version of myself: I’m a believer. My masseuse used this hemp cream from a nearby organic, biodynamic farm. It felt like normal deep-tissue massage, but I was loose and limber for a full 24 hours afterward, which never happens. Normally I start tensing up again within an hour of any massage sans cannabis. I took home a tub of it to try to keep the good vibes going, and I am a total convert—I can’t stop recommending the product to friends. Here are five of my favorite rituals inspired by my newfound love of CBD-infused products: