As we all know, stress can be a huge barrier to deep, restorative sleep. Hemp oil can help ease some of it before bed and put you into a more positive mindset as you get ready to snooze.*

If you're looking to use hemp extract to unwind from the day, board-certified practitioner of family medicine Rob Rountree, M.D., recommends taking it about one hour before bedtime (and maybe following it up with a sleep-supporting supplement, too).*

This gives its beneficial phytocannabinoids some time to interact with your endocannabinoid system, also called the master regulatory system, and bring your body back into balance.* Functional medicine gynecologist Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA, echoes this advice, noting, "If you're taking it to assist with sleep or stress related to sleep, then nighttime before bed is best."*