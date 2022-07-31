Looking To Support Your Heart & Gut? This Type Of Tea Extract May Be The Answer

How do you care for your body? Eat a nutrient-dense diet? Exercise daily? Phenomenal. These are critical umbrella strategies for supporting your overall well-being, but it can be helpful to get a little more granular when caring for specific areas of your body. In particular, managing your gut health and blood sugar balance.

You've likely heard of the gut-brain axis, but what about the gut-liver axis? It's where our gut and cardiometabolic health have a meetup (no seriously, these systems are intricately intertwined it turns out). If you’re a green tea person, listen up: A new study published in Current Developments in Nutrition just revealed that consuming 1 gram of green tea extract each day actually lowered fasting glucose levels and improved the inflammatory status of the gut.

TL;DR: green tea extract can be great for your gut health and glycemic control, too.