Looking To Support Your Heart & Gut? This Type Of Tea Extract May Be The Answer

Green Tea Extract Can Lower Blood Sugar & Improve Gut Health, Reveals New Study
How do you care for your body? Eat a nutrient-dense diet? Exercise daily? Phenomenal. These are critical umbrella strategies for supporting your overall well-being, but it can be helpful to get a little more granular when caring for specific areas of your body. In particular, managing your gut health and blood sugar balance.
You've likely heard of the gut-brain axis, but what about the gut-liver axis? It's where our gut and cardiometabolic health have a meetup (no seriously, these systems are intricately intertwined it turns out). If you’re a green tea person, listen up: A new study published in Current Developments in Nutrition just revealed that consuming 1 gram of green tea extract each day actually lowered fasting glucose levels and improved the inflammatory status of the gut.
TL;DR: green tea extract can be great for your gut health and glycemic control, too.
What the study found.
In a robust clinical trial (i.e., randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover study) research collaboration between Penn State and Ohio State led by professor and researcher Richard Bruno, Ph.D. RD, participants followed a low-polyphenol diet while consuming 1 gram of green tea extract in supplement form each day for 28 days. This particular green tea extract featured 890 milligrams of catechins, the famous polyphenolic phytonutrients in green tea leaves (EGCG probably being the most well known).
By cutting down on polyphenol consumption (i.e., phytochemical compounds found in fruits, veggies, and many other plants) in their baseline diet, researchers were able to cut down on some of the surrounding nutritional "noise" to focus on the gut-liver axis impact of those fascinating green tea catechins.
At the end of the month, the authors of the study observed that the participants' blood sugar levels decreased, while key markers of inflammatory status in the gut improved. What this means is that in participants who took 1 gram of green tea extract each day, there were significant and concurrent improvements in the gut barrier function as well as cardiometabolic health (aka, glycemic control as demonstrated by lower blood sugar levels).
Other ways to improve your gut health.
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*
Taking a green tea extract isn’t the only way to help keep your gut in check. Another focused strategy you could benefit from investing in is a targeted gut health probiotic such as mbg’s probiotic+. With a unique formulation of four clinically researched strains (Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM and Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07, B420, and HN019), probiotic+ provides multidimensional support for your GI tract, promoting healthy digestion and regularity, while helping ease bloat.*
The takeaway.
There are so many ways to care for your body, and both gut and cardiometabolic health (especially blood sugar balance) are crucial. As this study suggests, taking in a concentrated dose of green tea extract each day may benefit both of these systems—and in combination with a balanced lifestyle and diet, you can support your blood sugar levels and keep your belly feeling great.
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*