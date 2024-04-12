"Because the Blue Zones diet approach is meant to promote longevity, make sure that the foods you're eating are ones you enjoy (and will want to enjoy still when you're 100 years old!) as opposed to making yourself choke down things you think you 'should' be eating," says Jess Cording M.S., R.D., CDN, registered dietitian, mbg Collective member, and mindbodygreen Functional Nutrition Program instructor. "Also, if the Blue Zone diet looks very different from your current eating pattern but you want to explore it, start with small changes that feel doable, or incorporate a few Blue Zone recipes at first."